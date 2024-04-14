"TJ Brodie should not start the playoffs" - Maple Leafs fans flame defenseman for 5-4 OT loss to Red Wings

Fans reacted as the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a devastating 5-4 OT loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The defeat ignited criticism at the Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie. Despite a stellar performance from superstar Auston Matthews, who notched up his 69th goal of the season, the Leafs were unable to contain the relentless onslaught from Detroit's offense.

Leafs fans were not enthused by the performance of the Maple Leafs' defensive core, Brodie in particular. Only two starting blue liners posted a +/- greater than -1. The starter that gave Leafs' fans the most ire was Brodie, who looked outmatched by the Red Wings offenseive attack.

"TJ Brodie should NOT start the playoffs, Keefe," teeeted one.

Expand Tweet

"Keefe should be fired for starting Kampf Benoit Brodie in OT"- @Frisbob

"brodie with the sick bank pass and the incredible coverage on larkin, great shift pal" - @shiftywifty

One particular turnover from TJ Brodie drew the most ire from Toronto Maple Leafs fans

A direct turnover and low effort in retaliation led to a goal from the Red Wings. That ended the game in overtime for the Leafs and gave the crucial two points to the Red Wings.

Expand Tweet

"I don't understand Keefes thinking of starting those three guys to start the OT, and Brodie can't get the puck out what's new."- @TML_FANN

"Brodie cannot be in this playoff lineup"- @ATLAS_Flare

Many Maple Leafs went against the grain and looked on the bright side.

Although the win for Detroit brought them even in the standings with the Washington Capitals for the second wild card, many Leafs fans were quick to remind others of their solid standings in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

"Tough loss but a bad penalty by Domi there,now the VERY tough decisions on when to rest Matthews loom because he’s at 6️⃣9️⃣ with only TWO games left,what a gut punch it would be to miss it by ONE goal, tough decisions to make"- @BeLEAFingWithJB

How defensive lapses gave Detroit Red Wings OT win against Toronto Maple Leafs

The Red Wings, led by Dylan Larkin's overtime heroics, capitalized on the Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive lapses to secure two crucial points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Alex DeBrincat proved to be a thorn in Toronto's flesh with two goals, while David Perron and Simon Edvinsson added to the offensive barrage. Former Leafs goaltender James Reimer delivered a solid performance with 32 saves in his 500th game, compounding the Leafs' frustration.

Despite a valiant effort to claw their way back into the game, the Leafs' defensive struggles by TJ Brodie were evident, allowing Detroit to build a commanding 4-1 lead after the first period.

While Matthews and company mounted a spirited comeback, erasing a three-goal deficit in over eight minutes, defensive miscues continued to haunt the team, eventually leading to their downfall.