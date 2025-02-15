"To the absolute *** goddess": Tyler Seguin pens a loving Valentine's Day message for wife and new mom Kate

Tyler Seguin, a Canadian hockey player, shared a loving Valentine’s Day message for his wife, Kate, who posted the moment on Instagram on Friday, showing how they celebrated the day.

The first story showed a box of red roses labeled “Venus et Fleur.” The caption read:

“My forever valentine.”

In the next story, Tyler and Kate shared a kiss. Kate wrote:

“Oh how I love you so.”

Another story showed two champagne glasses with strawberries in dim lighting. Kate also shared a photo of Tyler kissing her forehead while she smiled. She wore a peach dress while he was in a formal suit.

"My best friend & hubby," Kate wrote in her Instagram story.

One story showed a black-and-white maternity photo of Kate. She wore a long, fur-like coat and cradled her baby bump.

"To this absolute *** goddess. Happy Valentine’s baby 😍 I love you," Kate wrote.

Their newborn daughter, Wren Katherine Seguin, was also a part of the celebration. One story showed her sleeping on a bed of red roses. She wore a white onesie with red hearts and the word “LOVE.”

The caption welcomed her as their “newest 1-month-old baby girl” and celebrated her first Valentine’s Day.

via Instagram/@kate__seguin

The couple married on July 15, 2023, in Albany, Bahamas. Tyler Seguin proposed in Santorini, Greece, in July 2022. Their Valentine’s Day celebration showed their love and appreciation for each other.

Tyler Seguin's wife, Kate, shared an Instagram for her husband

Tyler Seguin turned 33 on Jan. 31. His wife, Kate, shared a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate. In her post, she expressed her love and admiration for Tyler.

“To my husband, and now our girl dad, Happy Birthday 🥹. Each year that passes, I somehow fall more and more in love with you. This past year brought us incredible memories of becoming parents and the blessing of our sweet Wren,” Kate captioned.

She reflected on their past year, including the birth of their daughter, Wren Katherine, on January 22. That day the couple shared their excitement about bringing Wren home. Kate posted photos of their three dogs — Gerry, Cash and Marshall — meeting their baby sister.

Kate added:

“Watching you become a dad brings tears to my eyes … you are such a natural. I’m not surprised by that at all. Like every other part of your life, you’re simply unstoppable. Having surgery after surgery and the most recent just weeks before our daughter arrived..."

Kate praised Tyler for handling multiple surgeries while preparing for fatherhood as she said:

"Wren is so blessed to have you as her dad, and I am so blessed to have you as a husband."

The Stars placed Tyler Seguin, who's dealing with a leg/hip injury on long-term injured reserve on Feb 1, as reported by analyst Bruce LeVine.

He underwent surgery on Dec .5 and is expected to be out for 4-6 months. So he could return somewhere around early April. Before his injury, he had nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

