"To be honest it’s good for the sport" - NHL fans react as Trevor Zegras makes his debut on Dixie D'Amelio IG story

Trevor Zegras, a key player for NHL's Anaheim Ducks since being drafted by the team in 2019, was featured on the Instagram story of American singer Dixie D'Amelio. The screenshot, shared by B/R Open Ice, captured the attention of hockey fans, prompting reactions and speculations.

Trevor Zegras has been the subject of rumors regarding his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio. It gained momentum after the pair was spotted together in July 2023. Despite the buzz surrounding their alleged romance, neither Zegras nor D'Amelio had previously addressed the matter, leaving fans to speculate.

D'Amelio's Instagram story seemed to add fuel to the fire, prompting NHL fans to have their say on the matter. Among the various reactions, one fan expressed a positive outlook, writing:

"To be honest, it’s good for the sport lol."

However, not all reactions were as supportive. Another fan posted:

"He’s more obsessed with social media than actually hockey because he’s not very good at hockey lol."

Additionally, some fans couldn't help but comment on Zegras' appearance, specifically his hairstyle:

"Dude needs to brush his hair. It's that flock of seagulls hairstyle right now."

Is Trevor Zegras really the most overrated in the NHL?

Despite recovering from a broken ankle, Trevor Zegras remains a divisive figure in hockey. His flair for highlight-reel plays has earned him fans, but his outgoing personality and style on the ice have garnered criticism.

Some NHL players feel he's currently overrated, as reflected in a recent anonymous player poll where Zegras received the most votes for the "most overrated player."

Teammates like Ryan Strome defended Trevor Zegras, citing his impressive stats and unique playing style.

“I think there’s a persona around him, where other guys don’t really like him because he’s a little loud and has a lot of personality," Strome said. "There’s not many guys that have had 60-plus points on their entry-level (contract) twice.

“If I remember correctly, when his contract was up, I’m pretty sure there’s only eight guys that had higher points per game in the last 10 years (on an entry-level deal) than him. If that’s overrated, then I’ll be overrated all day. I’d love to be overrated. The numbers don’t really lie.”

However, Zegras's 2023-24 season has been challenging, marked by injuries and setbacks. Despite flashes of brilliance, including a memorable "Michigan" goal, Zegras has faced scrutiny over his perceived focus on flashy plays rather than consistent performance.