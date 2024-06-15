"To say he’s playing poorly is vastly unfair" - Oilers' Kris Knoblauch defends $68,000,000 star's subpar showing in Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch came to the defense of star centre Leon Draisaitl, whose production has dried up in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Draisaitl inked an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in August 2017.

Draisaitl, the second-leading scorer this postseason with 10 goals and 28 points in 18 games entering the Final, has yet to register a point through the first three games versus Florida. The Oilers trail the series 3-0, with Draisaitl being held scoreless for three straight games for the first time all season.

Despite the scoring drought, Knoblauch defended Draisaitl's performance.

"Obviously I've seen him play better, but to say he's playing poorly is vastly unfair. I think he's helping a lot," Knoblauch said on Saturday.

Knoblauch praised Draisaitl's accountability and work ethic:

"Yeah, it's not too often Leon's held off the score sheet like he has been, but I think he has been contributing ... He doesn't make excuses. So often players make excuses like, 'Well, things haven't gone well because of this and I've been unfortunate' all that, but Leon takes a lot of responsibility." [via NHL.com].

Draisaitl himself acknowledged his frustration with the slump.

"Yeah, it's very frustrating, of course. I pride myself on being good in the playoffs and playing well and I just can't seem to get anything going. Obviously have to look in the mirror and try to be better," Draisaitl said.

Game 4 is Saturday night, and Edmonton will need a win to stay alive.

Kris Knoblauch is 'optimistic' about facing Panthers in Game 4

Kris Knoblauch is well aware of the difficult task his team faces against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

"You know, we've gone on some quite astonishing runs during the regular season," Kris Knoblauch said on Friday.

"Obviously, it's a little more difficult now playing in the playoffs against Florida in the Stanley Cup Final. But I'm also optimistic about the way we've played so far in this series. We've got a lot to be optimistic about." [via NHL.com].

While the odds are stacked against the Oilers, Knoblauch pointed out some reasons for optimism.

"Yeah, obviously, the more we throw it to the net, the more opportunities we have to score. But we also don't want to be just throwing away the puck and getting a C-grade chance when we could have built it into something more," he said.

The coach remains hopeful his team can become the first in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the Final.