"Tocchet won't be here to ruin him now": VAN fans react as Canucks sign Vitali Kravtsov for a second stint

Fans reacted as the Vancouver Canucks signed forward Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year, two-way deal, marking a second stint with the team.Kravtsov spent the past two seasons playing in the KHL. Originally selected ninth by the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft, he saw some NHL action during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, including a brief stint with the Canucks.Canucks fans weighed in on the move on X (formerly called Twitter), with one joking:“Tocchet won’t be here to ruin him now.”Another wrote:&quot;Oh hell ya this kid is a beast&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Goal scoring winger for petey after a great season in the KHL sounds familiar, no bald fraud to mess it up this time,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Huge W, was talking about this months ago. he's a former top 10 pick who has marinated beautifully in the KHL. Big upside here,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Nice! Great move. I really liked this guy a lot and could see there was very big upside and potential in him,&quot; one commented.&quot;It may be worthwhile for the Canucks to explore their options from within before going all out for in-season trades to upgrade their forward group. They are hoping Kravtsov after his last KHL season, turns out to be a Kuzmenko 2.0 version, now that they have a new coach,&quot; a fan wrote.In 2024-25, the 25-year-old tallied an impressive 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) in 66 games for Traktor Chelyabinsk, along with a +31 rating and just four penalty minutes.NHl analyst Daniel Wagner breaks down Vitali Kravtsov's contractAccording to Daniel Wagner, Vitali Kravtsov's contract carries a league-minimum $775,000 cap hit in the NHL, which is a relatively low figure for a player of his caliber.However, the contract also includes a more significant $450,000 salary in the American Hockey League, which is a substantial minor-league salary for a two-way contract.&quot;By way of comparison, Arshdeep Bains, who led the Abbotsford Canucks in scoring last season, has a $290,000 salary in the AHL in his new contract,&quot; Wagner wrote in vancouverisawesome.com.The Canucks acquired Vitali Kravtsov in 2023 from the Rangers. Wagner sees the move as the team taking a &quot;swing on a reclamation project,&quot; as Kravtsov had struggled to find a consistent role in the NHL.