"Tocchet will ruin him so fast" "If Torts didn't leave this would be ugly": NHL fans react as Flyers seal Trevor Zegras trade

NHL fans have shared their opinions on the Trevor Zegras trade news. On Monday, insider Elliotte Friedman first reported that the Anaheim Ducks are in serious talks with several teams. Later, Insider Frank Seravalli reported his trade to the Philadelphia Flyers.
"Sources say #Flyers and #NHLDucks have agreed to a deal to send Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia."
Friedman followed it up with details of the trade package. The Ducks got center Ryan Poehling, the second-round 45th draft pick in 2025 and one 4th round pick in the 2026 draft for Zegras.
In his last two seasons, Zegras' performance has dipped due to injuries. He played just 31 games in the 2023-24 season and 57 games last season.
Soon after noticing the trade, fans started reacting to it on X.
“Man, if Torts didn't leave this would be ugly,” one fan said.
“Lmao Tocchet will ruin him so fast” a fan said, a possible reference to how Elias Pettersson's performance suffered under coach Rick Tocchet.
"Too rich for yzerman.. he can’t make a trade to save his life and hangs onto draft picks like bitcoin," a fan said.
Trevor Zegras has skill and creativity, and it seems the Flyers have value in that. He is still young and has time to grow.
Here are some more reactions from fans.
"Philly is so cooked," a fan said.
"Dam was hoping for him to come to Toronto," one fan mentioned, as Toronto Maple Leafs GM is also looking out for a DNA change this summer.
"yeah of course he ends up with Drysdale again lol most predictable trade of all time," a fan poined.
"Shame they fired torts because that would have been true comedy," another fan brought former Flyers coach John Tortorella in to the discussion.
The Ducks are rebuilding and have other young forwards like Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish. Zegras' trade will help the Ducks add more pieces in the future.
Trevor Zegras' potential trade comes after Ducks' 7th consecutive playoff miss
The Anaheim Ducks have traded Trevor Zegras after missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season. Zegras was the ninth pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He scored 20 goals in two consecutive seasons, touching the 60-point mark in the period between 2021 and 2023.
However, injuries limited his potential, and the Ducks grew impatient. They were eliminated from the playoffs with a 35-37-10 record. Poor special teams, a slow start and low scoring were major issues this year.
