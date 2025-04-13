"Today will always be the worst day of my life": Colby Cave’s remarried widow Emily pens tear-jerking message on his 5th death anniversary

Late professional hockey player Colby Cave’s widow, Emily Cave Boit, posted an emotional note on her Instagram this week which marked five years of Colby’s untimely death. She shared a throwback picture from their wedding accompanied by a long open letter to the memory of the late NHLer.

In the post, Emily shared her feelings about the five years since Colby passed away. She mentioned how much she misses him and how she will always love him.

“5 years without you. ‘I will endure a lifetime of missing you for the privilege of loving you’,” Emily wrote.🪽

She described how losing him felt like losing a part of herself and said that life hasn't been the same since. Emily mentioned how Colby’s memory continues to inspire her every day giving her strength even in the toughest times.

“But to be honest, no earthly words will ever be enough. And days like today will never make sense. I wouldn’t wish this journey on anyone. Today will always be the worst day of my life,” she wrote.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it has been 5 years. No matter how much time goes by, I will never stop celebrating you, Colb. You will always be a part of me. Agape, my sweet angel hubby 🤍,” Emily concluded the note.

Colby Cave had tragically passed away on Apr. 11, 2020, at the age of only 25. His death was due to a rare brain bleed caused by a colloid cyst which led to a medical emergency on Apr. 6. Despite undergoing emergency surgery and being placed in a medically induced coma he died five days later in Toronto.

Colby Cave’s widow Emily remarried last year

After Cave’s tragic death, Emily opened up on her journey of grief and healing. In a conversation with Wendy Kaur from Yahoo, Emily spoke about the rare and undetected brain tumor Colby had from birth which eventually led to his untimely death.

Emily described feeling overwhelmed with guilt constantly replaying Colby's last days and wondering if there was something she had missed. She mentioned that she later sought therapy to help manage the emotions she was experiencing.

Emily then shared how during this challenging time, Colby’s NHL friends encouraged her to consider dating again. She got married to investment banker Colin Boit last year in June in a ceremony at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.

She also authored the book "For Colb: The Vow Beyond 'Till Death Do Us Part'" in 2022 which details her path from loss to finding new love.

