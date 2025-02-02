"Told teams they are not available": Elliotte Friedman sheds light on Calgary Flames' trade stance on $50,000,000 D-man, Andersson and Kadri

On Saturday, Elliotte Friedman discussed the Calgary Flames' stance on trading key players Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar. Despite making a trade for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, the Flames have told teams that these three players are not available.

Speaking on Saturday Headlines, Friedman said:

"One of the most interesting things with the Calgary Flames and they made a big deal this week getting Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee but the Flames have told teams that Rasmus Anderson, Nazem Kadri and Mackenzie Weeger, are not available." [3:38]

MacKenzie Weegar is signed to an eight-year, $50,000,000 contract with a cap hit of $6,250,000 per season, keeping him with Calgary until 2031. Kadri is also signed long-term, with a 7-year, $49,000,000 deal through 2029.

"And I know a lot of Calgary fans like," Friedman said, "Weeger has a contract, Kadri has a contract, but a number of teams have asked about him."

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson will be entering the final year of his 6-year, $27,300,000 contract in the 2025-26 season. He has scored 7 goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 50 games, averaging nearly 24 minutes every game. Despite this, the Flames are confident they will keep him.

"Andersson's, you know, getting the final year of his deal, and the Flames are getting more and more confident they're going to be able to keep him." Friedman said.

The Flames are currently in playoff contention with a record of 25-19-7, placed 4th in the Pacific Division, and all three players have been important to their success.

"But they have told specifically that teams have asked about those three players were keeping them within the race and they are important to us." Friedman said.

With this in mind, Calgary has made it clear to other teams that they are not trading Andersson, Kadri or Weegar.

Rasmus Andersson is interested in staying with the Calgary Flames

During a one-on-one interview with the Sportsnet in the second week of January, Rasmus Andersson said he would love to stay with Calgary, the team that drafted him.

“I love playing here and I’ve always loved playing here and that’s never going to change,” Andersson said. "Of course I would love to stay here, but I’ve heard from everyone else who has been in my situation that it’s a business... So we’ll see what happens.”

Andersson also mentioned his dislike for the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, rivals of the Calgary Flames.

