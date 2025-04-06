Tom Brady, LeBron James, Simone Biles and other sports' GOATS congratulate Alex Ovechkin on surpassing Wayne Gretzky as NHL's all-time goal leader

The rest of the sports world has joined in to celebrate Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th career NHL goal.

Ovechkin completed his pursuit of greatness on Sunday afternoon, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's 894 career goals to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

He did it on a power play during the second period, firing a wrist shot past fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin. The aftermath of the record-breaker was tremendous as teammates, family and friends joined the celebration.

While hockey fans have been anticipating this moment for years, they're not the only ones recognizing Ovechkin's unbelievable achievement.

The NHL posted a star-studded video on X (formerly Twitter) with some of the all-time greats congratulating "The Great 8."

Michael Phelps, Mark Messier, Simone Biles, Sidney Crosby, Derek Jeter, Roger Federer, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and the list continues.

Here was another one from the NFL legend Tom Brady.

Alex Ovechkin is getting all of his flowers and deservedly so. His career numbers now stand at 895 goals and 724 assists for 1,619 points in 1,487 games. With one more year left on the five-year, $47,500,000 contract extension he signed with the Capitals in 2021, Ovi's got time to expand his lead as the greatest goal scorer in hockey history for as long as he wishes to keep playing.

Alex Ovechkin received a nice video from his longtime rival, Sidney Crosby, following goal 895

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby came into the league together and are still dominating the league together 20 years later. In 2023, Ovi said that he and Crosby "saved the league."

Watch the video the Pittsburgh Penguins posted on X of Crosby congratulating Ovechkin.

Two of the all-time greats sit neck and neck with 1,682 and 1,619 career points, respectively, both among the top 11 in the NHL.

Ovechkin and the Capitals will face Crosby and the Penguins one more time this season on Thursday, April 17, the final day of the regular season. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

