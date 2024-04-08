Tomas Hertl injury update: Insider reveals Knights center's availability for Canucks showdown

Tomas Hertl, the talented center acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights, could be making his debut against the Vancouver Canucks. This update comes from NHL insider David Pagnotta, who tweeted about Hertl's expected debut.

"Tomas Hertl is expected to make his #VegasBorn debut tonight against Vancouver; coach Bruce Cassidy will confirm later today. The Knights have 6 games left in the regular-season," Pagnotta tweeted.

The Vegas Golden Knights made a significant trade with the San Jose Sharks just before the NHL Trade Deadline to bolster their offensive lineup. Despite undergoing knee surgery to address loose cartilage and being sidelined due to injury since February, Vegas traded for Tomas Hertl.

Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed on Sunday that the 30-year-old forward would be traveling with the team to Vancouver and hinted at his likely inclusion in the lineup against the Canucks.

"Hertl is traveling and probably, will play tomorrow," Cassidy said.

Before his injury, Hertl already had a good impact with the Sharks, scoring 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games. Although slightly below his pace from the previous season, where he scored 63 points in 79 games, Hertl's offensive prowess is undeniable.

Tomas Hertl's acquisition and his impact on Knights

This game against the Canucks marks a significant milestone for Tomas Hertl, as it will be his first NHL appearance with a team other than the Sharks.

The Praha, Czechia native has been a cornerstone of the San Jose franchise since being drafted 17th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. He had 218 goals and 266 assists in 712 games played during his tenure with the team.

Hertl's addition to the Golden Knights brings his veteran experience and skill. He knows how to handle playoff situations and has previously contributed for the Sharks. He was one of the key players keeping up the Sharks offense in their memorable run to the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Golden Knights, currently holding the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with a record of 42-26-8, are poised to make a strong push towards securing a higher playoff position.

With just six games left in the regular season, including tonight's showdown with the Canucks, Hertl's presence could be a game-changer as Vegas aims to climb the standings and solidify their postseason aspirations.