Tomas Hertl injury update: Vegas center takes encouraging steps toward return

The Vegas Golden Knights have received positive news from Tomas Hertl almost three weeks after acquiring him from the San Jose Sharks. Hertl, sidelined with a knee injury, wore a red non-contact jersey on Monday's practice. The team's official Twitter account shared a video of Hertl joining the practice session on X, with the caption:

"TOMAS HERTL IS JOINING THE TEAM IN A RED JERSEY"

This is positive news for the Golden Knights. However, he will likely need to be cleared for full contact and complete at least one full practice before debuting for Vegas. The 30-year-old forward is expected to return to the lineup soon.

Before getting injured, Hertl was on a solid run this season with the San Jose Sharks, scoring 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games. However, a knee surgery in mid-February temporarily halted his season, leading to his trade to Vegas at the trade deadline. His return will give the Golden Knights more room in the postseason.

Hertl was traded by the Sharks to Vegas in the March 8 trade deadline for forward David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Until Tomas Hertl recovers, Vegas is slowly inching to a secure playoff birth position

Jonathan Marchessault scored the overtime winner in the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild, extending their point streak to six games. Marchessault capitalized on an empty-net opportunity after the Wild pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson for an extra attacker, sacrificing their additional point in overtime.

Michael Amadio also scored for Vegas, while Logan Thompson made 32 saves in goal. The Golden Knights are now 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Kirill Kaprizov had given the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal, but Amadio equalized for Vegas in the third period. Despite Gustavsson's 29 saves for Minnesota, the Knights won.

“We needed two points,” Gustavsson said. “We weren’t going to be happy with one point. It didn’t go our way. It is what it is.”

Both teams played strategically, but the Wild opted for an aggressive offensive approach late in the game. However, Vegas's defensive efforts and Marchessault's clutch goal helped them win.