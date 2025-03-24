Tomas Hertl update: NHL insider gives concerning update on Golden Knights star forward post scary injury

Vegas Golden Knights star Tomas Hertl left Sunday's 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning early with an upper-body injury.

Hertl had a breakaway in the third period, and after being stopped, was pushed from behind into the boards by Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg. Vegas' leading goal scorer immediately left the ice in discomfort and Lillberg was penalized two minutes for boarding.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an update on the latest he's heard regarding Hertl's status moving forward on Monday's edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast."

"Now, Bruce Cassidy said post-game that they were hoping for good news," Friedman said (10:45). "I didn't like what I was hearing on Sunday night, but I'm hoping that is wrong. Like, initially the word wasn't great. I'm just hoping that's wrong, as Cassidy said, you pointed out Hertl's been playing great lately, and the Golden Knights look really good. That would be a major, major loss.

"They just got Karlsson back. We always believed Theodero's timeline was right around the playoffs. I don't know what to say here, except that I heard they were a little bit concerned about it, so we'll see what comes on Monday."

Hertl is in his first full season as a Golden Knight after the blockbuster trade from San Jose at the 2024 NHL trade deadline. He has five years remaining on his eight-year $65,100,000 contract signed in 2022.

Tomas Hertl was the hottest player in hockey

The timing of a potential injury is unfortunate for Tomas Hertl and the Vegas Golde Knights.

He has been on fire of late, racking up 18 points (11 goals and seven assists) in his last 15 games. Hertl's season totals are 59 points (31 goals and 28 assists) through 70 games. He was on pace to finish with 36 goals which would surpass his career-high of 35 and a second-best statistical season in terms of points at 69, behind only his 74 points from 2018-19.

Hertl has not missed a game all season after being limited to just 54 in the 2023-24 campaign due to a knee injury.

It remains to be seen whether Hertl will be available for the Golden Knights when they face the Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Xcel Energy Center.

