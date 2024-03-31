"Too bad I got traded": Ex-Ranger Mats Zuccarello teases Chris Kreider's 300th career goal

Former New York Rangers player and current Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello recently shared his thoughts on former teammate Chris Kreider. Kreider reached the milestone of 300 career goals by scoring a goal in a recent 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Zuccarello and Kreider used to be teammates on the Rangers. In an interview with Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Zuccarello expressed his admiration for Kreider's accomplishment, saying:

"I mean, in front of the net, he’s probably best in the league. They’ve got a good power play, of course, he’s playing with good players and he’s a good player, too. It’s impressive."

He added a touch of humor and said:

"Too bad I got traded or he would have gotten (to 300) faster.”

Reflecting on his favorite memory of Kreider, Zuccarello recalled the early days when Kreider joined the Rangers in 2012.

"I just remember him coming in from college (in 2012), a big kid, strong," Zuccarello reminisced.

He also shared a humorous anecdote about Kreider.

"I remember him getting his arms rubbed out (by the massage therapist) after his first practice because he wasn’t used to shooting so many pucks, and I’m thinking, ‘Who is this kid?’"

Despite Zuccarello's departure from the Rangers in 2019 due to a trade with the Dallas Stars, his friendship with Kreider remains intact. Later, in July 2019, Zuccarello's journey led him to sign a five-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Wild.

More about Chris Kreider's career milestone of 300 goals

Chris Kreider scored his 300th career goal, becoming the third player in Rangers history to achieve the milestone after Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336). He recorded points in 10 of his last 15 games, with six goals and seven assists.

On Feb. 24, 2020, the New York Rangers signed Chris Kreider to a 7-year, $45,500,000 contract. He has so far played 807 games and scored 544 points, with 300 goals and 244 assists.

As Kreider celebrates his milestone, Zuccarello is taking pride in playing together as teammates:

“He turned out to be a great guy, good friend, and we have lots of good memories from the years we played together. I’m really happy for him and I hope he keeps it going.”

The playful teasing and genuine admiration between Zuccarello and Kreider add to the deep nature of the NHL.