"Too little too late" "Could be the tipping factor": NHL fans react to latest Sean Monahan injury update

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who are fighting for a playoff spot, are getting some reinforcement in the form of Sean Monahan. The center has been on injured reserve for 28 games.

With the end of the regular season nearing, it's now or never for fringe postseason teams like Columbus, so adding a player who had 41 points (14 goals and 27 assists) in 41 games could play a role in the race.

However, NHL fans aren't so sure. They're split on whether or not this pushes the Blue Jackets into the playoff picture or if it's not impactful enough to change their fate.

"Too little too late. Biggest stretch of the season and we go L6 scoring one goal in 12 periods. Need to realistically go 9-4 or better," one fan tweeted.

"Back on the ice, where he belongs," one fan said.

"Just the spark Columbus needs," another fan wrote.

"monahan could be the tipping factor," a fan commented.

"With 13 games to go," one fan said.

"Seeing Monahan back in the lineup takes me back to his early days with the Flames! So happy he’s healthy and ready to go," another fan wrote.

Monahan will have his work cut out for him. Columbus is 31-29-9, four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second and final wild card.

In between those two teams are the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, with the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins within two points of the Blue Jackets.

Sean Monahan, fellow injured Blue Jacket to be back

Sean Monahan has not played in the last 28 games and Erik Gudbranson has been out for all but three games this year. He went down in October and has not been seen played since.

Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan are back (Imagn)

Both players will return to the lineup on Monday against the New York Islanders, a team they're trailing in the wild-card standings. According to Columbus coach Dean Evason, neither will have any limits.

"Dean Evason on Sean Monahan & Erik Gudbranson: "Both are ready to go. No restrictions," The Hockey Writer's Mark Scheig tweeted on Monday.

The Jackets went 13-12-3 with Monahan on the sideline. They have 13 games remaining to make up the four-point deficit and get into the playoffs or risk ending their season early and start to look ahead to next year.

