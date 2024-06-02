"Too many passengers": Ex-NHL referee Tim Peel critiques Rangers' elimination & makes bold claim regarding Panthers' Stanley Cup chances

The Florida Panthers are headed back to the Stanley Cup final after eliminating the New York Rangers in six games. Following the Rangers' season coming to an end, former NHL referee Tim Peel weighed in with some critiques of New York's performance and a bold prediction about Florida's championship chances.

In a social media post, Peel wrote:

"Too many passengers on the #NYR Not willing to pay the physical price that the players on #TimeToHunt are. Back to back Stanley Cup appearance for Florida. I think they will win the Stanley Cup this year!."

While New York was the top seed in the Metro Division and won the Presidents' Trophy, they disappointed in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the post-game interview, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette supported his players:

“Listen, our guys fought this year. They bought in right from the start. It's disappointing; when you start something like this you don't do it to get three wins in the playoffs or five wins in the playoffs. You do it to go the whole way.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice gave credit to his squad.

“My enjoyment of the game — and this is new for me — comes from my understanding that I’m really not that important here… Don’t be so humble, you’re not that good.’ It’s the players. And when they’re going, they don’t need me.” Maurice said.

At 57, he's looking to become the second-oldest coach to win his first Stanley Cup, after Bruce Cassidy had accomplished the feat with Vegas last year at age 58.

Fans react to Ex-NHL referee Tim Peel critiques

The hockey world has been buzzing after former NHL referee Tim Peel made bold claims regarding the Florida Panthers' chances of winning the Stanley Cup this year.

Fans have flocked to social media to give their takes on Peel's hot takes. One fan tweeted that Peel may be too quick to assume that Florida will win.

"I ain’t saying this cause I’m an Oilers fan Tim...but don’t be so quick to crown Florida until you know who’s coming outta the West," the fan wrote.

Another fan agreed with Tim Peel's comment:

"Against Edmonton, probably. Against Dallas, more of a battle, I think."

"Yep. They didn’t finish their checks and turn away from the checks too many times. Weak as usually by their top players." one fan wrote on X.

"Doubt it. Stick to reffing". another fan wrote.

"You must be tired bcuz you wouldn't say that 😂...you know the Oilers are going to win..come on now Mr. Tim. a user wrote.

"Absolutely correct. Too many highly paid passengers". another user wrote.

The Panthers await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars series in the Western Conference Final.