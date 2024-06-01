"Took my livelihood like it was nothing” - Ex-NHLers speak out on Mike Babcock’s "cruel" locker room antics

Former NHL players are speaking out about their experiences with coach Mike Babcock. Among these voices is Jason York, who reflected on the impact Babcock's actions had not just on players' careers but also on their personal lives.

"It’s not just you that you’re playing for. You’re playing for your family, you’re playing for your kids, right? He took my livelihood like it was nothing," York said (via nytimes.com).

Denny Lambert echoed York's sentiment, emphasizing a lack of respect he felt from Babcock during his time under the coach's leadership.

"There was no respect at all. I would never treat anyone like that," Lambert said

Frank Corrado, another former player, revealed the toll Babcock's coaching style took on his mental health. In October 2015, Corrado joined the Toronto Maple Leafs after being picked up off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

Eager to work under Babcock's reputed mentorship, Corrado looked forward to the opportunity. However, his initial encounter with the coach left a lasting impression.

Recalling their first meeting, Corrado recounted Babcock's dismissive attitude toward him. Babcock reportedly told Corrado that he had no idea who the player was.

Despite this discouraging start, Mike Babcock instructed Corrado to meet him at his office the following day at 8 a.m. at the Leafs' training facility. Corrado complied, arriving punctually for the scheduled meeting.

However, his hopes were dashed once again when Babcock claimed he lacked the time to meet with him, leaving Corrado waiting for an hour and a half. Despite his eagerness, Corrado's efforts to connect with Babcock went unacknowledged, leaving him feeling disregarded and unappreciated.

Later, Corrado disclosed experiencing panic attacks and persistent anxiety, symptoms he had never encountered before playing under Babcock.

“It was cruel. It went on way too long and it did way too much damage to me, I think he loves f—ing with people’s heads. I really do,” Corrado said.

Corrado suggested that Mike Babcock's behavior seemed to derive pleasure from manipulating players' emotions.

Mike Babcock's coaching reputation damaged by allegations of verbal abuse and control tactics

Mike Babcock faced severe backlash for alleged verbal abuse toward players in his coaching roles with the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Reports by The Athletic detailed instances of manipulation and humiliation tactics aimed at maintaining control. Notably, he allegedly exposed rookie Mitch Marner's confidential assessment of teammates, leading to distress.

Babcock also reportedly threatened Marner publicly during a preseason game. Despite winning accolades with the Red Wings, former players like Johan Franzen and Chris Chelios accused him of harassment.

His tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets ended abruptly amid allegations of sharing players' private photos without consent. These incidents tarnished Mike Babcock's reputation as a tactical genius, with several players condemning his behavior as abusive and unacceptable.