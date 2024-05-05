Top 10 NHL players with the most Game 7 appearances in Stanley Cup playoff history

Last year, the Boston Bruins, had an incredible season with 65 wins but suffered a surprising playoff exit in Round 1. Patrice Bergeron, their former captain, missed the first five games but returned for Game 6 and Game 7. After the playoffs, Bergeron announced his retirement.

Despite the disappointing end, Bergeron's excellence on the ice court had made him a beloved figure. As the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs unfold each year, certain players, like Bergeron become synonymous with the pressure-packed Game 7 scenarios that can define a postseason run.

These players become role models, depicting resilience and skill in the most important moments, ending up as legends in the NHL. Accordingly, let's take a look at the top 10 NHL players with the most Game 7 appearances:

Top 10 NHL players with the most Game 7 appearances

10. Dave Andreychuk - Left Wing (BUF, TOR, NJD, COL, TBL)

Game 7 Appearances: 11

Game 7 Wins: 5

Game 7 Losses: 6

Game 7 Win Percentage: .455

Andreychuk was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft. He ranks in 10th position with a total of 11 playoff appearances.

9. Stephane Yelle - Center (COL, CGY, BOS)

Game 7 Appearances: 12

Game 7 Wins: 5

Game 7 Losses: 7

Game 7 Win Percentage: .417

Yelle was selected in the 1992 Entry Draft's eighth round as the 186th overall pick. He has had a remarkable career spending time playing for three teams.

8. Alex Ovechkin - Left Wing (WSH)

Game 7 Appearances: 12

Game 7 Wins: 4

Game 7 Losses: 8

Game 7 Win Percentage: .333

The Capitals picked Ovechkin as the first overall selection in the 2004 Entry Draft. And he rightfully belongs on this list as captain of the Capitals and 2nd best goal scorer in the League.

7. David Krejci - Center (BOS)

Game 7 Appearances: 12

Game 7 Wins: 6

Game 7 Losses: 6

Game 7 Win Percentage: .500

Krejci was selected as the 63rd overall pick in the third round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins. He joined the Bruins one year after Bergeron.

6. Ken Daneyko - Defenseman (NJD)

Game 7 Appearances: 12

Game 7 Wins: 6

Game 7 Losses: 6

Game 7 Win Percentage: .500

Daneyko was selected as the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 1982 Entry Draft.

5. Nicklas Backstrom - Center (WSH)

Game 7 Appearances: 12

Game 7 Wins: 4

Game 7 Losses: 8

Game 7 Win Percentage: .333

The Capitals picked Backstrom as the fourth overall selection in the 2006 Entry Draft. He stands on par with Ovechkin in terms of his stats in playoff Game 7's.

4. Glenn Anderson - Right Wing (EDM, TOR, NYR, STL)

Game 7 Appearances: 12

Game 7 Wins: 8

Game 7 Losses: 4

Game 7 Win Percentage: .667

Anderson was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1979 Entry Draft as the 69th overall pick. He leads this list in terms of win percentage with .667%.

3. Scott Stevens - Defenseman (WSH, STL, NJD)

Game 7 Appearances: 13

Game 7 Wins: 7

Game 7 Losses: 6

Game 7 Win Percentage: .538

Stevens was drafted as the fifth overall pick in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft.

2. Zdeno Chara - Defenseman (OTT, BOS, WSH)

Game 7 Appearances: 14

Game 7 Wins: 6

Game 7 Losses: 8

Game 7 Win Percentage: .429

Chara was selected by the New York Islanders in the third round of the draft, 56th overall. Retired from hockey, Chara is currently pushing his limits as a Marathon runner.

1. Patrice Bergeron - Center (BOS)

Game 7 Appearances: 14

Game 7 Wins: 6

Game 7 Losses: 8

Game 7 Win Percentage: .429

The Boston Bruins picked him as the 45th overall choice in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and he leads the league in such appearances. He retired after the 2023 season from the NHL.