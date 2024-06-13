Top 5 NHL free agents Tampa Bay Lightning must target in 2024 offseason ft. Steven Stamkos

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL over the past 10 seasons, however, this offseason could be one of their most important. The Bolts remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference thanks to the likes of Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, however, there are areas that they will need to address in free agency.

If the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to keep their championship window alive, the club will need to get creative this offseason. Much of the core roster is under contract moving forward, and while that will give the front office a perspective on who will be in the lineup next season, it limits them financially. They could explore a trade to open up some cap space, which could alter their summer plans.

Trending

A look at 5 free agents that the Tampa Bay Lightning should pursue this offseason

#1 - Steven Stamkos

This is the big one! The future of the Lightning will revolve around their captain Steven Stamkos, who is slated for unrestricted free agency. There is a chance that an extension could be reached before the beginning of free agency, something that the team must try to do. Stamkos has been a staple of the team's success and keeping him in the fold would be massive.

Expand Tweet

"Today is a new day, which means it’s another great day to re-sign Steven Stamkos" - @WeissHockeyTalk

#2 - Tyson Barrie

Tyson Barrie has been an elite producer from the blueline throughout his career however things have not gone according to plan with the Nashville Predators. After posting the worst statical performance of his career, it could allow the Lightning to sign Barrie to an affordable contract. He could be an intriguing low-risk, high-reward option for Tampa.

#3 - Cam Talbot

Finding a quality backup goalie could go a long way for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, however, keeping him healthy and fresh for the postseason should be a priority. Bringing in an affordable veteran like Cam Talbot could allow the Bolts to rest Vasilevskiy throughout the season, while also helping them win games down the stretch.

#4 - Brenden Dillon

Brenden Dillon is the type of defenseman who could greatly help the Tampa Bay Lightning's backend. An elite shot blocker and physical threat, Dillon could bring some toughness to the Bolts, while also shutting down the opposition's top forwards. It remains to be seen how much Dillon will seek on the open market, however, he could be worth the cost.

Expand Tweet

"Brenden Dillon. What a shot. The #NHLJets cap off an incredible shift with Dillon’s 9th goal of the season. They now lead 3-2 here in the second period." - @ConnorHrabchak1

#5 - Daniel Sprong

The Tampa Bay Lightning will likely be strapped for cash when free agency opens, which could force them to explore potential bargains. Enter Daniel Sprong, who could be viewed as a low-cost depth scoring option for the team. Through 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings, Sprong racked up 18 goals and 25 assists.