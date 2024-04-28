Top 5 NHL teams with the most wins in Stanley Cup playoffs ft. Boston Bruins

Throughout the glorious years of the NHL, many teams have achieved repeated success in the playoffs of the Stanley Cup. Let's look at the top five teams with the most wins in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Top 5 NHL teams with the most wins in Stanley Cup playoffs

1. Montreal Canadiens (447 wins)

Having obtained a winning record of 447 wins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens have become the most successful hockey team in NHL history. Founded in 1909, it is the oldest team still in the league. They have won the Stanley Cup 24 times, the highest in the history of ice hockey.

2. Boston Bruins (341 wins)

As one of the Original Six NHL teams, the Boston Bruins boast an enviable history of success. With 341 wins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Bruins have proved to be the team that captivates fans with their cunning play and consistency. Their six Stanley Cup titles emphasize their dominance in the championship and are the roots of the hockey tradition.

3. Detroit Red Wings (325 wins)

The Detroit Red Wings, whose homeland is called "Hockeytown," have been one of the top all-time NHL teams. The Red Wings hold 325 wins in the playoffs and currently have the most Stanley Cups (11) of any franchise operating in the US. Fans who are passionate and legendary history give them a place in the top ranks of the NHL.

4. Toronto Maple Leafs (276 wins)

The Toronto Maple Leafs, as the original member of the "Original Six," possess a great hockey tradition. With 276 wins in the playoffs, the Maple Leafs have proven their determination and talent. Their 13 Stanley Cups, even though they haven’t won one since 1967, represent their glorious past and everlasting legacy.

5. Chicago Blackhawks (268 wins)

Last on the list is the Chicago Blackhawks, a team with a glorious past of accomplishments. With their 268 wins in the playoffs, Chicago has enthralled the fans with its incredible performances. They won three Stanley Cup titles (2010, 2013 and 2015) under the leadership of owners like Rocky Wirtz.