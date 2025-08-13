Top hockey analyst Jason Gregor has high hopes for $2,000,000 Oilers winger ahead of 2025-26 NHL season

Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin could be in store for a big offensive season in 2025-26, NHL analyst Jason Gregor believes.

During an appearance on The Jason Gregor Show published on August 13, the notable hockey analyst had this to say about his expectations for Podkolzin this coming season:

“My guy on the team who I think is going to have, I think a pretty good improvement offensively, is Vasily Podkolzin. Podkolzin had eight goals, 24 points last year. I really think Podkolzin’s a guy who's going to get close to his career-high, which is 14 goals, which is almost double what he scored last year.”

The lofty expectations come as Podkolzin is heading into the final season of his two-year, $2 million contract. That situation could put pressure on Vasily Podkolzin to match his career high of 14 goals and 26 points set in the 2021-22 season while playing with the Vancouver Canucks.

Gregor concluded the following:

“And I think he’s going to come in 35, 38 points. I think you’re going to see a big jump from him.”

Check out Gregor's comments here:

Sports 1440 @Sports1440 JasonGregor is looking for a big offensive improvement from is Vasily Podkolzin.

Another full season in Edmonton could help Podkolzin break out as the Oilers give him greater opportunities to perform. Given the team’s cap situation, the team will be counting on depth players like Vasily Podkolzin to step up this season.

Vasily Podkolzin to get shot in Edmonton Oilers’ top six

Podkolzin could be in for a big season by playing with Leon Draisaitl - Source: Imagn

Vasily Podkolzin looks to get a shot in the Edmonton Oilers’ top six this upcoming season. According to Daily Faceoff, the Oilers could be suiting up Podkolzin on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Matthew Savoie.

If that’s the case, the minutes Podkolzin plays with Draisaitl could elevate his game to another level. That’s why topping 14 goals wouldn’t be a stretch for the 24-year-old Russian forward.

Last season, Podkolzin played predominantly in the club’s bottom six. As such, he didn’t get as many chances to thrive offensively as he would have in the club’s top six.

Now that he’s likely to get that opportunity, Podkolzin could show the Oilers what he’s got. The expectation to surpass his career highs would not be unreasonable. Of course, fans shouldn’t expect a 30 or 40-goal season from Podkolzin. But as long as he improves offensively, the team will be pleased to see him play with Draisaitl and Savoie.

