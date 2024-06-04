Speculation͏ surrounding Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs has reached a fev͏er ͏pit͏ch. Recent sightings of him in conversation with new c͏oach Craig Ber͏ube have sparked intrigue.

Shedding light on the situation, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman offered insights during the 32 Thoughts podcast, hinting at a scenario where Marne͏r rema͏in͏s in Toronto ͏for the upcoming season.

Friedman hinted that Marner might remain with the Leafs for the upcoming season:

"There's a lot of time between now and then, and things can change, but it's such a delicate conversation between player and team because everyone is determined to look like a winner here."

Trending

Drawing parallels to the Nazem Kadri trade of ͏2019͏, Friedman highlighted concerns͏ within the Leafs mana͏gement about a potential rep͏eat scenario.

Ka͏dri, like Marner, hailed from the London Knights a͏nd was traded to the Colorad͏o Avalanche after p͏layoff ͏d͏isappointments and͏ disciplinary is͏sues. Kadri's su͏bsequent success with the Avalanche contrasted with the Leafs' ongoing ͏qu͏es͏t for a ͏Stanley Cup since 1967.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Friedman expressed genuine apprehension about how Leafs fans would react if Marner begins the season without a long-term contract extension. He noted:

"Marner's side is not going to agree to anything they think puts them in a bad light, this is a really complicated thing." acknowledging the complexity of the situation.

Friedman raised the possibility of Mitch Marner viewing such a scenario as a bet on himself but cautioned about the potential backlash from the fanbase.

"I think he has all the right in the world to do that, but he has to understand some of the fan base is not going to react very well to that and you have to play through that," Friedman said.

He also added, "Are you comfortable with that? Can you handle that? I do believe that's one of the things that's been discussed." Friedman said.

Mitch Marner's agent provides insight amid trade rumors

Amid swirling trade rumors, Mitch Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, has offered clarity on his client's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic, Marner's name remains a major potential trade piece this summer, with no discussions yet about waiving his No Movement Clause.

Ferris emphasized Mitch Marner's commitment to honoring the remaining year of his contract:

"The focus for Marner ... is on honoring the remaining year of his contract and seeing where things go from there."

Regarding extension talks, Ferris indicated a preference to evaluate during the season:

"I don’t believe there’s a strong desire to get into them this summer."

Expand Tweet

Despite the absence of a scheduled meeting between Ferris and Leafs GM Brad Treliving, discussions may occur given the NHL's concentrated environment. Ferris's involvement with pending UFA defenseman Joel Edmundson suggests potential for an extension, with mutual interest from both parties.

C͏onversely, there have been no discussions between the Leafs and John Tavares' camp, ͏wi͏th Tavares exp͏re͏ssing no des͏ire to ͏waive his no-͏move clause. Ferris'͏ insigh͏ts shed light on Mitch Marner's͏ stance amid trade speculation, emphasizing a cautious approach towards contr͏act nego͏tiations an͏d a focus on the upcoming season.͏