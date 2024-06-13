Top insider Kevin Weekes drops major hint about St. Louis Blues' Hockey Operations announcement 

NHL insider Kevin Weekes has hinted at a significant development regarding the St. Louis Blues' Hockey Operations announcement. The Blues have scheduled a press conference for Thursday, as released in a post on social media.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Weekes posted on X/Twitter with a photo of Alexander Steen, hinting that Steen might have a role in the Blues' future plans.

Expand Tweet

Steen is a former NHLer who used to play as a left-winger. He was drafted No. 24 overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2002 NHL draft. After playing for four seasons with the Leafs, Steen was traded to the St. Louis Blues in the 2008–09 season.

Steel went on to spend the rest of his career (12 seasons) with the Blues and also won the organization's only Stanley Cup in 2019. It's not clear yet exactly how Steen will become part of the Blues' hockey operations.

Fans can stay updated on the event by checking out the Blues' official YouTube channel or website for more information.

St. Louis Blues appoint Alexander Steen as special assistant to GM

As hinted by Weekes earlier, the St. Louis Blues on Thursday appointed Alexander Steen as a special assistant to the general manager until the 2025–26 season.

Moreover, the club also announced the signing of GM Doug Armstrong to a three-year contract extension as president of hockey operations, showing the team's confidence in his leadership.

Expand Tweet

Notably, following the completion of Armstong's contract, Steen will take over as the general manager of the Blues, overtaking Armstrong in 2026. The moves indicate a planned transition in the team's management, with Steen stepping into a more prominent role in the future.

Apart from that, the Blues also announced the promotion of Tim Taylor to assistant general manager alongside Ryan Miller. Taylor's role will be to focus on player personnel, while Miller will handle salary cap compliance, contract negotiations, and other operations duties.