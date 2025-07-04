Top Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan is taking an optimistic view of Mitch Marner's $96 million sign-and-trade move to the Vegas Golden Knights. Marner, who was a key part of the Maple Leafs' core for several years, was traded to Vegas in a sign-and-trade deal on Tuesday.

After Day 1 of the Maple Leafs’ development camp in Etobicoke on Thursday, Cowan reflected on Mitch Marner’s impact as a mentor while also highlighting the opportunities ahead for him.

"He meant a lot to me," Cowan said per the Toronto Sun. "You know, happy for him. Opportunities open up for other players. But yeah, super happy for him."

Marner congratulated Cowan via text when he won Memorial Cup MVP with the London Knights this year. It was the same award Marner won in 2016.

With veterans like Marner leaving, spots are opening up. Cowan sees this as a chance to compete for a Leafs roster spot come training camp.

"I have the chance to get a job, and that's up to me to go out there and show what I can do and play my game," Cowan said. "Still a couple months away, so I'm going take every day to keep getting better. I'm just worried about myself."

Maple Leafs Assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser weighs in on Easton Cowan's NHL readiness

Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager Hayley Wickenheiser expressed confidence in Easton Cowan's skill set, noting his strong puck management abilities and aptitude for driving to the net.

"He has an NHL skill set," Wickenheiser said per Maple Leafs Hot Stove on Thursday. "It's puck management. What you do with the puck at both blue lines and not turning pucks over in soft areas of the ice, being able to drive deep, take the puck to the net, hound and hunt the puck, which he does really well."

Wickenheiser also highlighted Cowan's recent improvement, particularly in the latter half of the season. She emphasized the importance of allowing Cowan time to recover and train off the ice, stating that he will have a "big few months coming up" to put on weight and rest before making his push for the NHL.

