Top NHL analyst Jason Gregor backs Connor McDavid to re-sign with Oilers, insists timeline is ‘irrelevant’

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:55 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Jason Gregor confident Connor McDavid will stay with Oilers, says timing of deal not important (Credits: IMAGN)

Top NHL analyst Jason Gregor believes Connor McDavid will remain with the Edmonton Oilers. He said the timing of a new deal is not important as long as the captain signs one.

On his Sunday show, Gregor explained that he does not expect McDavid to leave.

“He might not sign in September,” Gregor said. “I’ve always said the biggest surprise to me is, if Connor McDavid isn’t an Oiler next year, that would be the shock to me. Whether he signs in September, November, January, next May. It’s kind of irrelevant at the end of the day when he signs, as long as he signs.”
McDavid is in the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract, which carries a $12.5 million cap hit. He has been eligible for an extension since July 1 but has said he is taking his time. He explained that his decision is about more than money.

“With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky,” McDavid said earlier this month, via NHL.com.
The Oilers captain has led his team to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons, both ending in losses to the Florida Panthers. Last spring, he had 33 points in 24 playoff games but was held off the scoresheet in the deciding game. For Gregor, those runs show why Edmonton still gives McDavid the best chance to win.

“If his whole goal is to win, why is he leaving the place that gives him a really good chance to win?” Gregor said.
Mattias Ekholm says Connor McDavid’s contract comes first before his own future with the Oilers

Teammate Mattias Ekholm also pointed to McDavid’s contract as the Oilers’ top priority. The 35-year-old defenseman is in the last year of his four-year, $25 million deal and wants to stay in Edmonton.

He said that his own talks will follow once McDavid’s future is clear.

“Absolutely I want to stay in Edmonton, but I know you have to take care of the big boys first,” Ekholm said. "Once he (McDavid) gets done I’m sure we will talk. I’m getting up there (age) but I know what I bring."

On the ice, Connor McDavid continues to lead. He posted 26 goals, 74 assists, and 100 points during the 2024–25 regular season. That ranked sixth in league scoring and second on the Oilers.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
