Top NHL analyst Jason Gregor projects Oilers botton six, surprisingly featuring $41,000,000 forward

After two straight Stanley Cup Finals losses, the Edmonton Oilers are ready for a new season. On Sports 1440's &quot;The Jason Gregor Show,&quot; NHL analyst Jason Gregor surprised listeners by suggesting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may play in the bottom six.Gregor also discussed the Oilers' bottom-six forward group.&quot;Some guys that I think are no-brainers in the bottom six,&quot; Gregor said on Sunday. &quot;Mattias Janmark is a bottom-six player for the Edmonton Oilers. Curtis Lazar will be one of your guys. Now, he might not be in every game in your bottom six.&quot;Gregor went on to talk about Hopkins, who is signed on a $41,000,000 contract, and usually plays with Connor McDavid. Last season, he was on Edmonton’s top line with McDavid and Zach Hyman. NHL.com's Gerry Moddejonge also projected him to be on the top line.Gregor explained that Hopkins could shift to third-line center during the season.The interesting one, I'm going to say this because I think he's going to be more of a third-line center,&quot; Gregor said. &quot;I think Ryan Nugent Hopkins will be (getting) more minutes in your bottom six than in your top six. Now he's obviously gonna play the power plays, gonna play a ton of the penalty kill, so his minutes will still be fine, but I'm just talking five on five.&quot;I think by the end of the year, he will be more of a third-line center on the team. I could be wrong, but that's my little spotty sense thing.&quot;Gregor named Kasperi Kapanen, Adam Henrique and prospect Matt Savoie.&quot;And who else then, Kasperi Kapanen, I see more of his minutes being down there, in the bottom six,&quot; Gregor said. &quot;Adam Henrique, as much as I would like him to say, I don't think he's gonna get there. And then David Thomas and Mat Savoie.&quot;The Oilers' offseason preparations for 2025-26 seasonThe Edmonton Oilers made several roster moves this offseason, adding Andrew Mangiapane, Curtis Lazar and NCAA star Isaac Howard. They lost Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, while Matt Savoie and Quinn Hutson could push for roster spots. The lineup has more depth but also more questions.Edmonton finished last season with a 48-29-5 record. It reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Florida Panthers for the second consecutive year. The team will again rely on captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to lead the charge. Hopkins’ role is less certain than before, and training camp will show if Jason Gregor’s prediction comes true.