  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Top NHL analyst Jason Gregor projects Oilers botton six, surprisingly featuring $41,000,000 forward

Top NHL analyst Jason Gregor projects Oilers botton six, surprisingly featuring $41,000,000 forward

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 17, 2025 20:11 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Jason Gregor discussed the Edmonton Oilers' bottom-six forwards (image credit: IMAGN)

After two straight Stanley Cup Finals losses, the Edmonton Oilers are ready for a new season. On Sports 1440's "The Jason Gregor Show," NHL analyst Jason Gregor surprised listeners by suggesting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may play in the bottom six.

Ad

Gregor also discussed the Oilers' bottom-six forward group.

"Some guys that I think are no-brainers in the bottom six," Gregor said on Sunday. "Mattias Janmark is a bottom-six player for the Edmonton Oilers. Curtis Lazar will be one of your guys. Now, he might not be in every game in your bottom six."

Gregor went on to talk about Hopkins, who is signed on a $41,000,000 contract, and usually plays with Connor McDavid. Last season, he was on Edmonton’s top line with McDavid and Zach Hyman. NHL.com's Gerry Moddejonge also projected him to be on the top line.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gregor explained that Hopkins could shift to third-line center during the season.

The interesting one, I'm going to say this because I think he's going to be more of a third-line center," Gregor said. "I think Ryan Nugent Hopkins will be (getting) more minutes in your bottom six than in your top six. Now he's obviously gonna play the power plays, gonna play a ton of the penalty kill, so his minutes will still be fine, but I'm just talking five on five.
Ad
"I think by the end of the year, he will be more of a third-line center on the team. I could be wrong, but that's my little spotty sense thing."

Gregor named Kasperi Kapanen, Adam Henrique and prospect Matt Savoie.

"And who else then, Kasperi Kapanen, I see more of his minutes being down there, in the bottom six," Gregor said. "Adam Henrique, as much as I would like him to say, I don't think he's gonna get there. And then David Thomas and Mat Savoie."
Ad
Ad

The Oilers' offseason preparations for 2025-26 season

The Edmonton Oilers made several roster moves this offseason, adding Andrew Mangiapane, Curtis Lazar and NCAA star Isaac Howard. They lost Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, while Matt Savoie and Quinn Hutson could push for roster spots. The lineup has more depth but also more questions.

Edmonton finished last season with a 48-29-5 record. It reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Florida Panthers for the second consecutive year.

The team will again rely on captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to lead the charge. Hopkins’ role is less certain than before, and training camp will show if Jason Gregor’s prediction comes true.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications