The Vegas Golden Knights’ decision to sign goaltender Carter Hart to a professional tryout has drawn attention around the league. The team shared the news in a statement on Thursday, saying it supported the process agreed upon by the NHL and NHLPA that allowed Hart’s return.
"The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward," the statement read.
However, the announcement also led to criticism, especially regarding how the organization handled it publicly.
During Friday’s episode of the "32 Thoughts" Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman called out the Golden Knights’ front office for not addressing the media themselves. He said it was unfair that players and coaches had to answer questions about the signing while the management stayed quiet.
“On the day you sign the player, it’s the people who make that decision who should be front and center to explain why they did it,” Friedman said. [54:26 onwards]
He added that if the team did not want to make statements on a game day, they should not have announced the signing then.
"if they didn't want to do it on a game day to disrupt their routine, then they shouldn't have announced it on Thursday," Friedman continued.
Friedman said other NHL teams might have handled the matter differently and that he “didn’t like” how Vegas left the responsibility on the players. His comments pointed to a need for more accountability from team executives when dealing with sensitive issues.
Carter Hart shares why he chose the Golden Knights for his NHL comeback
Carter Hart also spoke about his decision to join the Golden Knights. He said he wanted a fresh start and liked what he heard about the organization.
“I’ve heard a lot of great things from players that have played here in the past and current players,” Carter Hart said. “They’ve all spoken very highly about the organization, the community, and the culture here. It was very intriguing for me.”
Hart said that he and his agent talked to a few teams but felt Las Vegas was the best place to restart his career.
“They were very forthcoming and honest about everything,” Hart said. “We just felt it was a great opportunity here. I can’t wait to start playing.”
Carter Hart last played for the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2023–24 season. He posted a 12–9–3 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage.
