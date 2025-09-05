The Edmonton Oilers' regular season is just over a month away, and they have yet to lock in Connor McDavid to a contract extension. After his comments at the recent Team Canada camp, there has been plenty of speculation about whether he will stay back in Edmonton. McDavid has scored 1,082 points in 712 career regular-season games for the franchise. He has won numerous individual accolades and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. However, team success has eluded him with the Oilers getting knocked out in the Stanley Cup Final in the last two seasons.According to NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun, there could be concern building amongst the Oilers fanbase regarding McDavid's extension if it remains unsigned before the regular season starts. &quot;Yeah, I mean I think you have to start getting nervous as an Oilers fan once the puck drops in October if there's no extension,&quot; LeBrun said on TSN's &quot;OverDrive&quot; (Timestamp- 3:30 onwards). &quot;That again, I'm telling you that doesn't mean it can't happen during the year because I think part of what McDavid is going through is, 'What does this team look like this season and beyond?' I will also tell you that regardless of how this plays out, I think it's really important to McDavid,&quot; he added. LeBrun added that the three-time NHL MVP understands his value as an Oiler, and if he has to be traded, he would want the team to get maximum return, although he is almost certain that a contract extension is coming. &quot;Like, let's say he doesn't sign, and I think that's the least likely of the options, but let's say that's where he ends up bringing himself to,&quot; LeBrun said (Timestamp 4:08 onwards). &quot;I'm pretty sure it's important to him, I think in a way, to make sure the Oilers get value in return if there's ever an exit. He really cares about that marketplace a ton. &quot;But again, that would not be among my top options. I think he ends up signing. I don't think it's for the long term. I think that if he signs, it's for a shorter term, whether that's short or medium, you pick. I think that it's about still wanting to try and win a cup in Edmonton, but I don't know how many years that would be for that,&quot; he added. The Oilers would know that McDavid's impact is beyond just Edmonton. He is an important figure in the hockey landscape and is considered one of the faces of the league. If he were to leave ahead of his current contract expiry, it would need a sizeable trade. However, Edmonton has also been confident that they have the team to challenge for the Cup again. They have retained most of the players from last season and have instilled some fresh faces in the likes of Ike Howard and Matt Savoie to help McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in scoring. Leon Draisaitl makes feelings known about Connor McDavid's extension Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have gone on to become close friends in Edmonton. Thus, it is expected that Draisaitl will be in touch with the captain regarding his upcoming contract. However, at the informal Captain's Skate on Thursday, Draisaitl refused to comment on the situation. &quot;It's not really for me to comment on. Obviously, of course, I want him here as long as possible,&quot; Draisaitl said via NHL.com. &quot;I want to do it with him. But same comment that I had, it's about him and his family and they're going to make they're going to make their decision based on what's best for them and I know he loves it here.&quot;I know he feels at home here, but there's a lot of things that play into a decision like that. So, yeah, hopefully something gets reported soon,&quot; he added. Last season, when Draisaitl extended his contract, he did so on Sept. 3, and McDavid is already past that deadline. Do you think Connor McDavid will extend with the Edmonton Oilers this offseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.