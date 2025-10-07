Top NHL insiders make their thoughts on Connor McDavid's $25M extension crystal clear

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's new two-year, $25 million contract extension has surprised everyone in the League. The deal has a $12.5 million average annual value, the same as his current $100 million contract. McDavid’s salary is $4.5 million less than Kirill Kaprizov's, who signed a $136 million contract.
The contract starts in the 2026–27 season when the salary cap is expected to rise to $104 million. McDavid has given a big discount to the Oilers to help build a stronger team, when he could have easily asked for an AAV higher than that of Kaprizov.
NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston shared their thoughts on Connor McDavid's extension in their Tuesday column for The Athletic. LeBrun called it one of the greatest bargains in NHL history.
"There is no way to understate this: This is one of the greatest bargains in NHL history," LeBrun wrote. "The best player in the world could have asked for the maximum allowed under the rules. The Oilers had zero leverage, other than a tight cap situation. His decision to sign for zero raise on his current contract speaks to the only thing he cares about: winning a Stanley Cup."
Similarly, insider Chris Johnston called McDavid "a man of his word," and he focused on the contract term and its implications. He said it gives the Oilers two more guaranteed chances at the Stanley Cup. The deal also leaves McDavid an escape option if things do not go as planned.
"While McDavid ensured there will be an appropriate amount of urgency in Edmonton for the coming seasons, he left himself an escape hatch if anything goes sideways," Johnston wrote. "The Oilers will need clarity on his long-term plans come summer 2027 and might be forced to consider a trade at that point if he’s not of a mind to sign an extension."
Connor McDavid's consistency over the last decade
One statistic that truly shows Connor McDavid's elite player status in the NHL is consistency. He has eight 100-point seasons in his 10-season NHL career. He reached the 100-point mark again in 2024-25 despite missing 15 games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second time.
Over his career, Connor McDavid has won five Art Ross Trophies, three Hart Trophies, and four Ted Lindsay Awards. He also won the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy and the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2023. So, one silverware missing from his trophy collection is the Stanley Cup, and he is absolutely focused on getting it.
