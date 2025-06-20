Toronto Star sports columnist Dave Feschuk believes Mitch Marner desires 'Alpha Dog' treatment and that his camp has felt "a lack of respect" from the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

Marner's six-year, $65.4 million contract is set to expire, and he will become an Unrestricted Free Agent on July 1. On the FirstUp1050 podcast, Feschuk weighed in on Marner’s approaching free agency and shared his thoughts.

“There have been multiple expressions of a feeling of lack of respect from the Marner camp over his time in Toronto," Feschuk said.

Feschuk pointed to comments made previously by Marner's father about why Mitch wasn't considered for the captaincy. He also noted:

“We know that there's been a lot of back and forth with management about, why did Auston Matthews get this, and why didn't I get this? And all good arguments."

Feschuk believes:

“There's a certain aspect that his camp and his sort of the way he's carried himself, that says he hasn't had quite enough Alpha Dog treatment, and this is his moment to get it."

He doesn't underestimate that Marner may want to be "the belle of the ball" and have this free agency period be "his moment."

Marner had a standout regular season, racking up 102 points, with an impressive 75 assists in 81 games. He also added 13 points in 13 playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

With his contract expiring, Marner has a chance to land a massive deal from Toronto or another team willing to pay him.

NHL analyst Andy Strickland's take on Mitch Marner's contract situation

According to NHL analyst Andy Strickland, the real reason why Mitch Marner may want to move out of Toronto isn't about money or chasing the biggest contract. Strickland believes the situation is more about Marner wanting a change of scenery.

"I don’t believe Mitch Marner leaving Toronto is about chasing the biggest contract, so much focus has been about him possibly being paid $14 million or more.

“Truly believe this is about a change of scenery and a fresh start. He’s been paid crazy money for several years, I don’t think he’s chasing the biggest contract as much as he is a chance to win elsewhere."

Strickland thinks Marner wants a new environment more than chasing top dollar in free agency at this stage of his career.

