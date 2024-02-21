"Toronto doesn't like me too much": Connor Bedard speaks out on getting multiple goals disallowed

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard has had multiple disallowed goals this campaign.

In a recent game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, he managed to score a goal, but it got overturned due to an offside challenge. It could have been a four-point night for the rookie had the goal stood.

Despite that, Bedard had an impressive game with three points – a goal and two assists. The Hawks, though, ended up losing 6-3 to the Hurricanes. It was notably the third time this season that Connor Bedard's goal was overturned because of an offside call.

In a post-game interview, when Bedard was asked about having three disallowed goals this season, he said:

“Yeah, it’s nuts, ay? I don’t know, I guess Toronto doesn’t like me too much. No, it’s out of my control and obviously you try not to get frustrated by it.”

Bedard recently returned to the Blackhawks lineup after recovering from a jaw injury sustained last month, following a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. Moreover, the 18-year-old rookie has factored in six of the seven goals scored by the Blackhawks since returning to the lineup.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the league with 33 points (15-38-3) in 56 games with a -81 goal differential. When it comes to the away record, the Hawks are 0-20-1 in their last 21 road games and have posted a -60 goal differential during that span.

The Chicago Blackhawks host the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center next on Wednesday.

How has Connor Bedard fared since returning from injury?

Bedard has been in impressive form since making a comeback from injury. He has racked up six points through two goals and four assists in three games since returning.

The 18-year-old is currently on a three-game point streak and has scored eight multipoint games this season. Overall, Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 39 points, including 12 goals and 22 assists in 42 games.