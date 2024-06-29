The Toronto Maple Leafs selected defenseman Ben Danford in the first round with the No. 31 overall pick on Friday. The Leafs originally held the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

Earlier today, the Leafs traded their No. 23 overall pick with the Anaheim Ducks for two selections – the No. 31 pick in the first round and a second-round selection with the No. 58 overall pick. Previously, their second pick after the first one was supposed to be a fourth-round No. 120 selection. Now they have a total of eight picks across five rounds of the draft.

The Leafs have three picks (No. 151, No. 152 and No. 157) in the fifth round and two picks (No. 200 and No. 216) in the last round of the 2024 NHL draft.

All Toronto Maple Leafs draft picks

Pick Number Player Name Position 31 Ben Danford D 120 Victor Johansson D 151 Miroslov Holinka C 152 Alexander Plesovskikh LW 157 Timofei Obvintsev G 200 Matthew Lahey D 216 Sam McCue LW 225 Nathan Mayes D

#1. Ben Danford - No. 31 pick

After moving down eight spots for an additional second-round pick, the Toronto Maple Leafs chose Ben Danford of the Oshawa Generals. The OHL defenceman is viewed as a solid two-way player who has managed to perform on both sides of the ice in the last season with the Generals.

Danford’s shot-blocking has been thoroughly praised by scouts and in mock drafts, and the player’s offensive repertoire has been just as impressive. Last season, he notched up 33 points in the OHL regular season and 10 points in the playoffs while being one of the key players in defense for the Generals.

He is said to have a strong right-handed shot and his offensive stats impressed Brad Treliving enough to go for the 18-year-old in the first round. Meanwhile, with the No. 23 overall pick, the Anaheim Ducks chose Stian Solberg, who is another two-way defenseman from Oslo, Norway.

#2. Victor Johansson – Round 4, No. 120 pick

The Leafs selected Victor Johansson from Leksands IF J20 of J20 Nationell (Sweden) in the fourth round. A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Johansson scored eight points in 34 games for Leksands IF J20 this season, according to Elite Prospects.

Earlier the Leafs traded their 58th overall pick acquired from the Ducks to the Florida Panthers to receive a second round selection for the 2025 NHL Draft and an additional seventh round pick this year.

#3. Miroslav Holinka – Round 5, No. 151 pick

With the first of their three fifth round selections, Toronto drafted center Miroslav Holinka as the 151th overall pick on Friday. The HC Ocelari Trinec U20 forward is currently playing in Czechia’s U20 league.

The versatile player can play on the flank as his secondary position and has appeared in a total of 16 games for HC Ocelari’s senior team. Holinka received praise from scouts for his toe-drag and backhand moves, while his speed is something the player can still improve on.

#4. Alexander Plesovskikh – Round 5, No. 152 pick

Russian youngster Alexander Plesovskikh has made quite a name for himself in their minor league circuit. The Leafs chose Plesovskikh with their consecutive fifth round selection as 152nd overall.

The center was playing for the Mamonty Yugry of the MHL and notched 17 points in 33 games for the team. Alexander Plesovskikh will be playing for the Spartak Moskva, also in the MHL, next season. The versatile forward can play both center and left wing, and is regarded as a strong right-handed shot.

#5. Timofei Obvintsev – Round 5, No. 157 pick

Among forwards and defensemen, the Leafs went for their first and goalie selection with the last pick of their fifth round. Timofei Obvintsev plays for MHL’s Krasnaya Armiya Moskva and was described as “Big 6-foot-4 goaltender” by Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis.

The 19-year-old goaltender is expected to continue in the MHL for the next season, although he could possibly make trips to Toronto given the team has yet to sort their netminder pecking order amid Joseph Woll extension rumors. Obvintsev recorded a goals-against average of 2.96 and a .921 save percentage in 16 games for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva last season.

#6. Matthew Lahey – Round 7, No. 200 pick

The Leafs went for Matthew Lahey with their first pick of the final round. Lahey was playing for BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters last season and will be taking his game to the collegiate circuit for Clarkson University in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman was praised for his game IQ and ability to use his size to his advantage. The player has recorded over 20 minutes of ice-time per game for his team last season and is well known for his pokechecks. The 17-year-old has an exceptional defense game but his skills on the offensive side of the ice are regarded as thoroughly basic.

#7. Sam McCue – Round 7, No. 216 pick

The second last pick of the Leafs 2024 NHL Draft, Sam McCue is a forward known for his versatile game on both ends of the ice. Currently with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, McCue is known for his ability to dominate all three zones of play.

The forward received praise from scouts for his relentless pursuit of the puck and tendency to create space for his teammates on the ice. He is more suited to playing on the flanks and has good off-the-pass shooting skills that complement his offensive game.

#8. Nathan Mayes – Round 7, No. 225 pick

The Leafs originally acquired the last pick of their 2024 Draft from the Florida Panthers. They used it to select defenseman Nathan Mayes who currently plays for the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League.

Mayes is described as an aggressive presence on the ice and his hard-hitting play can well benefit Toronto in the near future. The 18-year-old received warm praise from scouts for his puck retrieval skills and rush defense value that he brings to every game he plays for the team. As a D-man, Nathan Mayes notched 16 points in 68 games with the Spokane Chiefs last season.

This particular draft pick was acquired in exchange for a second round 58th overall selection that the Leafs traded with Florida. Toronto will have an additional second round pick from the Panthers for the 2025 NHL Draft as part of the trade.