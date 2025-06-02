  • home icon
  Toronto Maple Leafs exploring buyout options for forwards as part of major roster shakeup, claims NHL insider

Toronto Maple Leafs exploring buyout options for forwards as part of major roster shakeup, claims NHL insider

By Jackson Weber
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:08 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Calle Jarnkrok - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are officially in offseason mode.

Now, over two weeks distant from another disappointing playoff exit, the organization has moved on to its summer checklist.

It began with Brendan Shanahan not being renewed as president of hockey operations. Then came confirmation that head coach Craig Berube and general manager Brad Treliving would remain in charge. And now they've turned to reconstructing the roster.

The focus has understandably been all about pending UFAs Mitch Marner and John Tavares. It is very possible that we've seen the last of the Core 4, as Marner in particular appears likely to leave in free agency. While those two are a priority for the Maple Leafs, they are also looking at making some changes to the lower half of their lineup.

also-read-trending Trending

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently said that he's heard Toronto is considering the potential of using buyouts to create more cap space. NHL Rumour Report shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs are considering buyouts on some of the players towards the bottom of their lineup - 32 Thoughts Podcast," NHL Rumour Report wrote.
Buyouts can officially begin on June 15 or 48 hours after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The window lasts until June 30 at 5 p.m. EDT.

The Maple Leafs have several players they can look to for a buyout

When scanning the Toronto Maple Leafs roster, there are certainly some players who stick out as buyout candidates.

David Kampf ($2.4 million), Calle Jarnkrok ($2.1 million), and Ryan Reaves ($1.35 million) make the most sense of the forwards who could be bought out. It's unlikely they use it on any of the defensemen, though Oliver Ekman-Larsson ($3.5 million) could be an option given his age and contract.

Toronto is currently slated to have $24.8 million in cap space entering the offseason. However, we have to factor in that a lot of that money will be spent on a Matthew Knies extension and a potential John Tavares extension. So, buying out one or two of those bottom-six players, like Kampf or Reaves, who were scratches for most of the playoffs, is something to keep an eye on.

The Maple Leafs will undoubtedly be one of the more intriguing teams to follow in the weeks to come, as the franchise could embark on serious change for the first time in a decade.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Edited by Jackson Weber
