Toronto Maple Leafs injury report: Sheldon Keefe provides concerning updates on Ilya Lyubushkin, Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs fans received concerning updates from head coach Sheldon Keefe regarding the team's injury report, in particular Ilya Lyubushkin and Mitch Marner.

NHL insider David Alter shared Keefe's comments in a tweet on X. He shared that Keefe said Lyubushkin is battling an illness and is doubtful for the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, Marner is described as "day-to-day from being day-to-day" and will miss the team's two-game road trip.

"Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Lyubushkin is ill and is doubtful to be in the lineup tomorrow against Philly Mitch Marner is 'day-to-day from being day-to-day' and will not make the two-game road trip."

Ilya Lyubushkin's absence due to illness may not heavily impact fantasy hockey players, considering his limited offensive contributions this season with no goals and six assists in 62 games. However, his defensive prowess with 140 hits and 148 blocks could be valued in formats emphasizing defensive stats.

On the other hand, Marner's ankle injury has sidelined him for the past three games, and Keefe expressed concern about the injury not responding as hoped. Marner's injury has prompted the team to take a cautious approach.

They know that Marner's absence will be affecting the lineup strategy for a couple of games more. Pontus Holmberg is set to fill Marner's spot alongside Auston Matthews during the game against Philadelphia.

Ilya Lyubushkin's Leafs lost 5-2 against Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes staged a remarkable comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs, winning 5-4 in a shootout. Jake Guentzel's crucial shootout goal sealed the victory, with him expressing relief to reporters after a late penalty:

"You don’t feel good... Penalty kill did an unbelievable job. A lot of relief."

Sebastian Aho played a pivotal role, scoring two goals, including the game-tying goal with seconds remaining in regulation. Guentzel emphasized the significance of his shootout goal, calling it:

"That’s the cherry on top."

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged his team's effort despite the disappointing result:

"We got good efforts. The result sucks, but I thought we stood in there."

Carolina's coach Rod Brind’Amour credited his team's resilience despite early setbacks:

"Giving up breakaways like that... that was not typical of the way we (do) it, but I give the guys a lot of credit. Dug in and had a good finish."

The game saw notable milestones, including Brent Burns' 1,400th regular-season game. Toronto was missing Mitch Marner and Calle Jarnkrok due to injuries, while Carolina played without Teuvo Teravainen.