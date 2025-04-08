Toronto Maple Leafs & Montreal Canadiens playoffs home ice clinching scenario | April 8, 2025

Hockey fans hope for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens to face each other during the playoffs this season. With only 10 days left in the regular season, all eyes are shifting to see the potential postseason matchups.

On Tuesday, the NHL posted a statement on X highlighting the various scenarios that would see some of the leading teams gain a home ice advantage.

“The @MapleLeafs, @Canes, @DallasStars and @GoldenKnights can clinch home ice in the First Round of the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs tonight.” The statement read.

The Maple Leafs will get the home ice advantage in the first round if they defeat the Florida Panthers in regulation, the NHL statement read. This will be their fourth matchup this season, with Florida leading 2-1, though Toronto won their last meeting. The Leafs are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and in first place in the Atlantic Division on 98 points, with six games left to play.

In contrast, the Canadiens hold the last Wild Card spot in the East, maintaining a six-point lead over their closest competitor. However, advancing in the postseason will be challenging. For instance, going by current standings, the Canadiens would be up against the Washington Capitals.

On Tuesday, the Habs are up against their closest challengers for the final playoff spot, the Detroit Red Wings, who will be looking to end an eight-year postseason drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens will look to beat history in playoff run

Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens had poor finishes to their last season and will be looking to do better this time around. The Leafs had finished third in their division and lost to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens had slumped to back-to-back losses against the Red Wings late last season, finishing well outside playoff contention at 15th in the Eastern Conference. Habs’ rising star Juraj Slafkovský opened up about the team’s feelings.

“This is a great spot we’re in right now and we just have to use it to our advantage and prove ourselves that we’re where we want to be and that we belong there… we want to be winners not losers," Slafkovsky said during a media session.

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

