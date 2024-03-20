Toronto Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe has his say on who is to blame for team's 4-3 loss to Flyers

After losing 4-3 to the Flyers, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe took full responsibility for the game's outcome.

The Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves in a 3-0 fall early before firing back with goals from William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi to make it close in the third. But the early deficit proved insurmountable.

"But it could have been a lot worse in the first period at the same time. So you can't play catch-up hockey on the road and expect to win," Keefe said after the loss to Hockey News' David Alter.

"We weren't ready to go, that's on me, to start the game in the first period, and dig yourselves a hole. It's amazing when you do that, all the sudden, luck doesn't go your way.

Expand Tweet

Keefe focused his critique internally rather than on any perceived bad breaks. He noted that the Leafs' poor execution and lack of mental sharpness allowed the game to slip away early.

"Just weren't sharp. We weren't sharp mentally, couldn't pass the puck, couldn't handle puck, didn't defend, didn't compete. So not a lot to like," Keefe added.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with every aspect of the team.

"I didn't like anybody tonight," he said. "Forward, defense, goaltending. didn't like anybody."

Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 loss against the Flyers

Owen Tippet scored the opening goal for the Flyers 19 seconds into the game. Travis Sanheim extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period. Morgan Frost netted another goal to make it 3-0 with four minutes left in the second period.

In the third period, William Nylander scored a powerplay goal for the Leafs. Tyer Bertuzzi then narrowed the gap with a goal ten minutes before the end of the game.

Scott Laugton later scored for the Flyers, putting them up 4-2 with seven minutes remaining in regulation time. John Tavares scored the final goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs with two minutes remaining, but they couldn't tie the game before the end of regulation.

Expand Tweet

Ilya Samsonov faced 30 shots during the game, while the Flyers' Samuel Ersson also dealt with the same number of shots.