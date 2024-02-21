  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 21, 2024 15:48 GMT
Arizona Coyotes v Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

On Wednesday, today at 10:00 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Toronto enters the matchup with momentum, having secured a 4-2 win on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The victory showcased their prowess, and they aim to continue their winning streak against the Coyotes.

Meanwhile, Arizona comes into the game on the heels of a 6-3 home loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The defeat reflects a challenging performance for the Coyotes, and they will be looking to rebound against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
  • Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander
  • Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- Nicholas Robertson
  • Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
  • Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
  • Marshall Rifai- Maxime Lajoie

Goalies

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 24
  • Games Started (GS): 24
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses (L): 4
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 71
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.19
  • Shots Against (SA): 603
  • Saves (SV): 532
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .882
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 34 seconds

Arizona Coyotes projected lineups

Forwards

  • Alex Kerfoot- Barrett Hayton- Nick Schmaltz
  • Matias Maccelli- Nick Bjugstad- Lawson Crouse
  • Clayton Keller- Logan Cooley- Dylan Guenther
  • Michael Carcone- Jack McBain- Jason Zucker

Defensemen

  • J.J. Moser- Mathew Dumba
  • Sean Durzi- Michael Kesselring
  • Juuso Valimaki- Josh Brown

Goalies

  • Karel Vejmelka
  • Matt Villalta

Arizona Coyotes starting goalies

Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes.
Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes.

Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 25
  • Games Started (GS): 21
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses (L): 14
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 77
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.51
  • Shots Against (SA): 722
  • Saves (SV): 647
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .896
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 41 seconds

Poll : Who will win the game?

Maple Leafs

Coyotes

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...