Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

On Wednesday, today at 10:00 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Toronto enters the matchup with momentum, having secured a 4-2 win on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The victory showcased their prowess, and they aim to continue their winning streak against the Coyotes.

Meanwhile, Arizona comes into the game on the heels of a 6-3 home loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The defeat reflects a challenging performance for the Coyotes, and they will be looking to rebound against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai- Maxime Lajoie

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 24

Wins: 12

Losses (L): 4

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 71

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.19

Shots Against (SA): 603

Saves (SV): 532

Save Percentage (SV%): .882

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 34 seconds

Arizona Coyotes projected lineups

Forwards

Alex Kerfoot- Barrett Hayton- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli- Nick Bjugstad- Lawson Crouse

Clayton Keller- Logan Cooley- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone- Jack McBain- Jason Zucker

Defensemen

J.J. Moser- Mathew Dumba

Sean Durzi- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki- Josh Brown

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Arizona Coyotes starting goalies

Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes.

Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 25

Games Started (GS): 21

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 77

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.51

Shots Against (SA): 722

Saves (SV): 647

Save Percentage (SV%): .896

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 41 seconds

