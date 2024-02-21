Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

On Wednesday, today at 10:00 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Toronto enters the matchup with momentum, having secured a 4-2 win on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The victory showcased their prowess, and they aim to continue their winning streak against the Coyotes.
Meanwhile, Arizona comes into the game on the heels of a 6-3 home loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The defeat reflects a challenging performance for the Coyotes, and they will be looking to rebound against the Maple Leafs.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- Nicholas Robertson
- Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
- Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
- Marshall Rifai- Maxime Lajoie
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 24
- Wins: 12
- Losses (L): 4
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 71
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.19
- Shots Against (SA): 603
- Saves (SV): 532
- Save Percentage (SV%): .882
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 34 seconds
Arizona Coyotes projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex Kerfoot- Barrett Hayton- Nick Schmaltz
- Matias Maccelli- Nick Bjugstad- Lawson Crouse
- Clayton Keller- Logan Cooley- Dylan Guenther
- Michael Carcone- Jack McBain- Jason Zucker
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser- Mathew Dumba
- Sean Durzi- Michael Kesselring
- Juuso Valimaki- Josh Brown
Goalies
- Karel Vejmelka
- Matt Villalta
Arizona Coyotes starting goalies
Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 25
- Games Started (GS): 21
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 77
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.51
- Shots Against (SA): 722
- Saves (SV): 647
- Save Percentage (SV%): .896
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 41 seconds
