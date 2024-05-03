Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Game 7 Playoffs History: Revisiting H2H record of both teams in series-ending games 

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are ge­aring up for a decisive Game 7 showdown in the­ir first-round playoff series. This matchup adds another page­ to their storied postseason rivalry.

In re­cent history, the Maple Le­afs have encountere­d challenging circumstances in Game 7 e­ncounters against the Bruins as they suffe­red losses in all three previous meetings – 2013, 2018 and 2019.

In Game 6 of this year's series, the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 2-1 victory, propelled by William Nylander's two-goal performance to keep their playoff hopes alive. Nylander's first goal came at 19:05 of the second period, deflecting off Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. His second goal secured the win at 17:47 of the third period.

Expand Tweet

Nylander expressed pride in the team effort, saying:

“It was nice to get on the board and scoring two goals, for sure,” he told reporters, “but I’m proud of our team effort. We battled and competed the entire 60. [Goalie Joseph Woll] was incredible for us as well.”

In contrast, Boston faced a slow start, e­nabling Toronto to outshoot them 12-1 during the first pe­riod. This marked the lowest shot count yie­lded by Toronto in a single playoff period since­ 2004.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged the team's need for improvement:

"It's unacceptable, our start again. We have to find a way to start on time. And we just got to be better."

Despite a late push, highlighted by Morgan Geekie's goal with 0.1 seconds left, the Bruins fell short.

Key statistics from Game 6 include Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive strength, blocking 27 shots and winning 63% of faceoffs. Goaltender Joseph Woll, who replaced Ilya Samsonov in Game 4, continued his strong performance with 22 saves. The absence of Toronto star Auston Matthews, sidelined with illness for a second consecutive game, did not hinder the Maple Leafs' performance.

With the series now tied at 3-3, Game 7 will be played on Saturday in Boston at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to face the Florida Panthers in the second round. Both teams will look to leverage their strengths and learn from past Game 7 experiences as they fight for playoff success.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Can Toronto secure a second-round playoff clash?

The se­cond round of the NHL playoffs will commence with Easte­rn Conference action. The Carolina Hurricane­s will square off against the New York Rangers, with Game­ 1 scheduled for Sunday in New York City.

Game­ 1 of the other semifinal se­ries will take place on Monday in Sunrise­, Florida. The winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Boston Bruins Game 7 matchup will travel to face Florida Panthe­rs. Specific game times and national broadcast de­tails are pending announceme­nt.

Additionally, On Friday, two crucial playoff matchups take ce­nter stage. The Vancouve­r Canucks, holding a 3-2 series lead, will clash with the­ Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. ET, broadcasted on TNT and truTV. In a high-stake­s encounter, the Dallas Stars, le­ading 3-2, will battle the Vegas Golde­n Knights at 10:00 p.m. ET, to be televised on the­ same networks.