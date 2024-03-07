Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 7th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (36-18-8) will be facing the Boston Bruins (36-13-15) on Thursday, March 7 at TD Garden. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Game info

Date: Thursday, March 7

Thursday, March 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

(36-18-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins after a 2-1 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The Maple Leafs are 7-8-2 in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a remarkable 8-2-0 record in their last 10 games, averaging 4.2 goals and 6.9 assists per game.

The Leafs have played well when serving fewer penalty minutes than their opponent, holding a 19-6-1 record under such circumstances. This game marks the fourth meeting between the teams this season, with the Bruins emerging victorious in the previous encounter with a 4-1 win.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key Players and Injuries

Auston Matthews leads the charge for the Maple Leafs with an impressive 54 goals and 26 assists, while Mitch Marner has contributed two goals and 13 assists in the past 10 games.

Toronto will be without Jake McCabe and Conor Timmins due to illness, while John Klingberg, Mark Giordano, Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin remain sidelined with injuries.

Boston Bruins: Game Preview

(36-13-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Boston are 13-3-3 against Atlantic Division opponents this season.

The Bruins are 4-1-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.7 assists per game. The Bruins have displayed discipline on the ice, ranking fifth in the league with a total of 268 penalties committed (averaging 4.2 per game).

Boston Bruins: Key Players and Injuries

David Pastrnak leads the charge for the Bruins with an impressive 38 goals and 52 assists, while Morgan Geekie has scored five goals and added two assists in the last 10 games.

Boston will be without Milan Lucic, Matthew Poitras and Hampus Lindholm due to injuries and other issues.