Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Mar. 30, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the KeyBank Center Arena, Buffalo, on Saturday in a pivotal game of the regular season.

The Atlantic Division pair are competing directly for a spot in their Division along with a potential wildcard spot.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Game info

Date: Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sportsnet (Canada), MSG-B

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

(41-22-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of fourth-placed Tampa Bay Lightning. The team, hoping to make the playoffs, will be optimisitic of going all the way this season given, the experience in their roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Maple Leafs head into the Sabres game without key players Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, Calle Jarnkrok, Joel Edmundson and Matt Murray, among others.

The Maple Leafs are heavily reliant on their attacking force in Auston Matthews and William Nylander who are going head-to-head in the points tally this season, with 94 each.

Center John Tavares has contributed 54 points, which has helped make up for the absence of Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

(34-34-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have had a diffcult run of games coming into the game, having won only one of their last four contests.

The Sabres will hope to improve their record against the top teams. The Maple Leafs present themself as an opportunity for the Sabres to get closer to the wildcard spot.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injuries

The Sabres are missing two key players heading into what seems like a vital game for the franchise. Winger Lukas Rousek and defesemen Mattias Samuelsson are out of contention.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the points chart for the Buffalo Sabres with 17 goals and 35 assists. Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens have contributed over 40 points and will look to add to that number on Sunday.

The Buffalo Sabres will hope that their home advantage gives them an upper hand against division rivals, the Maple Leafs.