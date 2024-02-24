Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage available on CBC in Canada and the NHL Network in the United States.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, currently holding a record of 32-16-8 and occupying the third spot in the Atlantic division, enters the game riding a six-game winning streak, following a commanding 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Key players driving the Toronto Maple Leafs' success this season include Auston Matthews with 76 points, William Nylander with 75 points and Mitch Marner with 70 points.

As for the Colorado Avalanche, they hold a record of 35-18-5 and sit in second place in the Central division. Their recent performance includes a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, preceded by wins against the Vancouver Canucks and the Arizona Coyotes.

Leading the charge for the Avalanche is Nathan MacKinnon with 93 points, Mikko Rantanen with 72 points and Cale Makar with 60 points.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren

Morgan Rielly - William Lagesson

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 25

Games Started (GS): 25

Wins: 13

Losses (L): 4

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 74

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.19

Shots Against (SA): 629

Saves (SV): 555

Save Percentage (SV%): .882

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 44 seconds

Colorado Avalanche projected lineups

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Logan O'Connor

Artturi Lehkonen - Ryan Johansen - Zach Parise

Kurtis MacDermid - Chris Wagner - Joel Kiviranta

Defensemen

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Josh Manson

Jack Johnson - Bowen Byram

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 47

Games Started (GS): 46

Wins: 30

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 133

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.90

Shots Against (SA): 1312

Saves (SV): 1180

Save Percentage (SV%): .899

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 35 seconds.

