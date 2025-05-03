Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Complete Round 2 series schedule, date, time and more 

The Toronto Maple Leafs will start their second-round series against the Florida Panthers on Monday. Game 1 will be played in Toronto's home Scotiabank Arena, and will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a rematch of the 2023 second-round series, which Florida won in five games.

Where and how to watch Maple Leafs vs. Floria Panthers series 2024

TV listings:

For U.S. viewers, Stanley Cup Playoffs games will be shown on ESPN .

. In Canada, fans can watch on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Streaming options:

Streaming options include DirecTV, Sling, Max (with a premium plan) and Fubo.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Round 2 series schedule

The Maple Leafs will have a home-ice advantage in this series. They will host Games 1, 2, and, if needed, Games 5 and 7. Florida will host Games 3 4, and 6, if necessary.

Game 1: Monday, May 5 – Panthers at Maple Leafs – 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 – Panthers at Maple Leafs

Game 3: Friday, May 9 – Maple Leafs at Panthers

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 – Maple Leafs at Panthers

Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 – Panthers at Maple Leafs*

Game 6: Thursday, May 15 – Maple Leafs at Panthers*

Game 7: Saturday, May 17 – Panthers at Maple Leafs*

(*if necessary)

The Maple Leafs are scheduled to return to practice on Saturday. Panthers have also had plenty of time to prepare after finishing their first-round series early.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Round 2 series preview

The Maple Leafs made it to the second round after defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games. Similarly, the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, as they hope to defend their Stanley Cup championship.

This series is expected to be a tough one as both teams have skilled offensive forwards like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. They also have strong goaltenders like Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz.

The Maple Leafs finished first the in Atlantic Division with 108 points, with the Panthers placing third with 98 points. But this edge in the points difference fades away because the Leafs have lost three of their four games against Florida in the regular season.

However, the Leafs will be motivated to qualify past the second round for the first time after almost two decades. Their last trip to the Eastern Conference Final came in 2002.

