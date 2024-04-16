Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 16th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last five games, while the Panthers have won their previous three.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN, TSN4

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WQAM 560 AM

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-10) lost 4-5 to the Detroit Red Wings in their last outing. The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.13 goals per game and scoring 3.65. Their power play success rate is 24.3%, while they have a penalty kill rate of 76.3%.

The Maple Leafs are considered the underdogs against the Panthers, with moneyline odds of +122.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

Auston Matthews has been productive for Toronto, contributing 107 points with 69 goals and 38 assists in 79 games.

If Matthews finds the back of the net in tonight's matchup, he would be the first player in the history of the Maple Leafs to reach the milestone of 70 goals in a single season. In the 2021-22 season, he surpassed Rick Vaive's previous record of 54 goals.

Meanwhile, William Nylander has netted 40 goals and assisted 57. Ilya Samsonov has a 23-7-8 record with a save percentage of .890 and a goals-against average of 3.13 per game.

John Klingberg (hip), Matt Murray (hip), Calle Jarnkrok (hand) and Jake Muzzin (back) are sidelined due to injuries.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Florida Panthers have a 51-24-6 season record after beating the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last game. On average, the Panthers score 3.21 goals per game and allow 2.42. Their power play success rate is 24.0%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 82.5%.

Florida is considered the favorite, with moneyline odds of -145.

Florida Panthers key players and injury status

Sam Reinhart has been a key player for Florida this season, tallying an impressive 92 points, scoring 55 goals and providing 37 assists. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 86 points, with 26 goals and 60 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 36-17-4 record with a save percentage of .915 and a goals-against average of 2.37. Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe (undisclosed) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper-body) are unavailable for tonight's contest.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win (-168)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Matthew Tkachuk to score: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: No

