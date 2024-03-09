Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 9th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Montreal Canadiens at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last five games, while the Canadiens have won two of their last five.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Centre Bell, Montreal

TV Broadcast: NHL Network

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CKGM TSN 690 Montreal and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 36-19-8 after losing to the Boston Bruins 4-1 in their last game.

They have scored an average of 3.54 goals per game and conceded 3.14 per outing. Their power play success percentage is 27.5%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 77.5%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -209.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been a key player for Toronto, contributing 84 points, scoring 34 goals and providing 50 assists. Auston Matthews has complented him well, scoring 80 points, through 54 goals and 26 assists.

In goal, Joseph Woll has a 9-7-1 record with a save percentage of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.89 per game.

Conor Timmins (illness), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (head), Matt Murray (hip) and Jake Muzzin (back) are unavailable.

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Montreal Canadiens (24-29-10) lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last game. The Canadiens are allowing 3.49 goals per game and scoring 2.76. Their power play success rate is 18.6%, while they have a penalty kill rate of 74.9%.

The Canadiens are considered the underdogs against the Maple Leafs, with moneyline odds of +173.

Montreal Canadiens key players and injury status

Nick Suzuki has been productive for Montreal, contributing 61 points with 25 goals and 36 assists in 63 games. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield has netted 19 goals and assisted 31.

Sam Montembeault has a 13-11-5 record with a save percentage of .905 and a goals-against average of 2.14 per game.

Kirby Dach (knee), Christian Dvorak (pectoral) and Colin White (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.