Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th March, 2024

In an Eastern Conference showdown, the fifth-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs are set to clash with the 11th-seeded New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena, scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Toronto, boasting a record of 40-21-9, enters the matchup fresh off a narrow 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes during their recent road trip on March 24. Despite their solid position in the standings, the Maple Leafs aim to rebound swiftly and secure a victory on home ice.
On the other side, the New Jersey Devils, positioned at 35-33-4, arrive in Toronto following a dominant performance in their last outing on March 24, where they secured a convincing 4-0 win over the New York Islanders.
Buoyed by this recent success, the Devils look to carry forward their momentum into this clash against the Maple Leafs, hoping to disrupt their opponent's rhythm and secure crucial points as they seek to climb the conference standings.
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected lineups
Forwards
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Max Domi
- Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Matthew Knies- Pontus Holmberg- Nicholas Robertson
- Connor Dewar- David Kampf- Noah Gregor
Defenseman
- T.J. Brodie- Jake McCabe
- Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin
- Joel Edmundson- Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
- Joseph Woll
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies
Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 20
- Games Started (GS): 18
- Wins: 10
- Losses (L): 8
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 56
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.86
- Shots Against (SA): 638
- Saves (SV): 582
- Save Percentage (SV%): .912
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 47 seconds
New Jersey Devils' Projected lineups
Forwards
- Timo Meier- Nico Hischier- Jesper Bratt
- Jack Hughes- Erik Haula- Alexander Holtz
- Ondrej Palat- Tomas Nosek- Dawson Mercer
- Maxwell Willman- Chris Tierney- Santeri Hatakka
Defenseman
- Kevin Bahl- John Marino
- Luke Hughes- Nick DeSimone
- Brendan Smith- Simon Nemec
Goalies
- Kaapo Kahkonen
- Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils starting goalies
Kaapo Kahkonen will most likely start for the Devils. Below are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 34
- Games Started (GS): 30
- Wins: 7
- Losses (L): 22
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 110
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.69
- Shots Against (SA): 1072
- Saves (SV): 962
- Save Percentage (SV%): .897
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 38 seconds