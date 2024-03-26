Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th March, 2024

In an Eastern Conference showdown, the fifth-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs are set to clash with the 11th-seeded New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena, scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Toronto, boasting a record of 40-21-9, enters the matchup fresh off a narrow 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes during their recent road trip on March 24. Despite their solid position in the standings, the Maple Leafs aim to rebound swiftly and secure a victory on home ice.

On the other side, the New Jersey Devils, positioned at 35-33-4, arrive in Toronto following a dominant performance in their last outing on March 24, where they secured a convincing 4-0 win over the New York Islanders.

Buoyed by this recent success, the Devils look to carry forward their momentum into this clash against the Maple Leafs, hoping to disrupt their opponent's rhythm and secure crucial points as they seek to climb the conference standings.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected lineups

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Max Domi

Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander

Matthew Knies- Pontus Holmberg- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar- David Kampf- Noah Gregor

Defenseman

T.J. Brodie- Jake McCabe

Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin

Joel Edmundson- Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies

Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 20

Games Started (GS): 18

Wins: 10

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 56

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.86

Shots Against (SA): 638

Saves (SV): 582

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 47 seconds

New Jersey Devils' Projected lineups

Forwards

Timo Meier- Nico Hischier- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes- Erik Haula- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat- Tomas Nosek- Dawson Mercer

Maxwell Willman- Chris Tierney- Santeri Hatakka

Defenseman

Kevin Bahl- John Marino

Luke Hughes- Nick DeSimone

Brendan Smith- Simon Nemec

Goalies

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

New Jersey Devils starting goalies

Kaapo Kahkonen will most likely start for the Devils. Below are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 34

Games Started (GS): 30

Wins: 7

Losses (L): 22

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 110

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.69

Shots Against (SA): 1072

Saves (SV): 962

Save Percentage (SV%): .897

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 38 seconds