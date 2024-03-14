Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Mar. 14, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers will be up against each other at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. in an Eastern Conference matchup.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs, fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-19-8 record, have been inconsistent. However, in their previous game on Mar. 9, they won 3-2 on the road win against the Montreal Canadiens.

This season, they have performed relatively better on the road, going 19-7-6. They have performed well when their opponents serve more penalty minutes, with a 19-6-1 record.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key Players and Injuries

Key players to watch include William Nylander, who leads the Maple Leafs with 34 goals and 50 assists. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has contributed five goals and two assists in the last 10 games.

Injuries have presented challenges for the Maple Leafs, with Mitchell Marner and Conor Timmins sidelined due to lower body and illness, respectively. Apart from them, John Klingberg, Mark Giordano, Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin are also dealing with injuries.

Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers, sixth in the Eastern Conference have a 34-24-8 record this season. On Mar. 12, they secured a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Flyers have gone 17-13-3 at home. Despite facing challenges, the Flyers have displayed discipline on the ice, ranking seventh in NHL play with 276 penalties, averaging 4.2 penalties per game.

Philadelphia Flyers: Key Players and Injuries

Key players to watch include Travis Konecny, who leads the Flyers with 27 goals and 30 assists. Meanwhile, Tyson Foerster has contributed six goals and one assist in the last 10 games.

Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen and Ryan Ellis are sidelined due to injuries. Other injured players include Egor Zamula and Jamie Drysdale, dealing with day-to-day ailments.