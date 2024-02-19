Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) hit the road to take on the St. Louis Blues (29-23-2) at Enterprise Center on Monday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SNO.

Toronto enters the contest on a high note, having secured a commanding 9-2 victory at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 17, while St. Louis looks to regroup after a 5-2 loss at home against the Predators in their previous matchup on Feb. 17.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time: Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Broadcast: ESPN+ and SNO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: TSN1050Radio, 101 ESPN, and Country 600

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

St. Louis has averaged 2.93 goals per game while allowing 3.09 goals against. Their power play success rate is 17.5%, with a goal differential of -9.

Robert Thomas leads the way for St. Louis with 19 goals and 42 assists, followed by Pavel Buchnevich (18 goals, 24 assists), and Jordan Kyrou (19 goals, 24 assists).

Moreover, Jordan Binnington boasts a 19-15-2 record in goal, with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 SV%.

The St. Louis Blues are grappling with injuries to key players. Justin Faulk and Scott Perunovich are sidelined with a lower-body injury.

On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs hold a 14-6-6 record in road games. They maintain a scoring differential of +11, having scored 189 goals and conceded 167.

William Nylander leads Toronto with 28 goals and 43 assists, supported by Auston Matthews with 48 goals and 23 assists, and Mitch Marner with 22 goals and 40 assists.

Ilya Samsonov holds an 11-4-6 record this season in goal, with a 3.25 GAA and a .881 SV%.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are contending with a slew of injuries affecting key players. Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip injury, while Joseph Woll is nursing an ankle issue.

Jon Klingberg's season has been cut short due to a hip problem, and Conor Timmins is out due to illness. Calle Jarnkrok is dealing with a knuckle injury, and Jake Muzzin won't be returning this season due to a back injury.

John Tavares' availability is in question due to an undisclosed ailment, while William Lagesson's upper-body injury also leaves his status uncertain. Mark Giordano finds himself on the IR list, and Martin Jones is listed as questionable.

