Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) head to the Enterprise Center to face the St. Louis Blues (29-23-2) today at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and SNO. Toronto comes off a dominant 9-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Meanwhile, St. Louis seeks a rebound after a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday.
St. Louis maintains a season average of 2.93 goals scored and 3.09 goals allowed per game, with a power play success rate of 17.5%. Robert Thomas leads the team with 19 goals and 42 assists, supported by Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou. In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 19-15-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a scoring differential of +11 (189 goals scored, 167 conceded). William Nylander leads Toronto with 28 goals and 43 assists, accompanied by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Ilya Samsonov tends the net with an 11-4-6 record, a 3.25 GAA and an .881 SV%. Toronto has a strong road record at 14-6-6.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Bobby McMann- Max Domi- Nicholas Robertson
- Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Noah Gregor
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
- Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
- Marshall Rifai- Maxime Lajoie
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 23
- Games Started (GS): 23
- Wins: 11
- Losses (L): 4
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 69
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.25
- Shots Against (SA): 582
- Saves (SV): 513
- Save Percentage (SV%): .881
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 23 seconds
St. Louis Blues projected lineups
Forwards
- Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Jordan Kyrou
- Jake Neighbours- Brayden Schenn- Kasperi Kapanen
- Brandon Saad- Kevin Hayes- Sammy Blais
- Alexey Toropchenko- Oskar Sundqvist- Nathan Walker
Defensemen
- Nick Leddy- Colton Parayko
- Torey Krug- Matt Kessel
- Marco Scandella- Calle Rosen
Goalies
- Joel Hofer
- Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues starting goalies
Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 39
- Games Started (GS): 37
- Wins: 19
- Losses (L): 15
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 109
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.93
- Shots Against (SA): 1185
- Saves (SV): 1076
- Save Percentage (SV%): .908
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 13 seconds