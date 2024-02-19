Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) head to the Enterprise Center to face the St. Louis Blues (29-23-2) today at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and SNO. Toronto comes off a dominant 9-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Meanwhile, St. Louis seeks a rebound after a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

St. Louis maintains a season average of 2.93 goals scored and 3.09 goals allowed per game, with a power play success rate of 17.5%. Robert Thomas leads the team with 19 goals and 42 assists, supported by Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou. In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 19-15-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a scoring differential of +11 (189 goals scored, 167 conceded). William Nylander leads Toronto with 28 goals and 43 assists, accompanied by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Ilya Samsonov tends the net with an 11-4-6 record, a 3.25 GAA and an .881 SV%. Toronto has a strong road record at 14-6-6.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander

Bobby McMann- Max Domi- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Noah Gregor

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai- Maxime Lajoie

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 23

Games Started (GS): 23

Wins: 11

Losses (L): 4

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 69

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.25

Shots Against (SA): 582

Saves (SV): 513

Save Percentage (SV%): .881

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 23 seconds

St. Louis Blues projected lineups

St. Louis Blues

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours- Brayden Schenn- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad- Kevin Hayes- Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko- Oskar Sundqvist- Nathan Walker

Defensemen

Nick Leddy- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella- Calle Rosen

Goalies

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues starting goalies

Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 39

Games Started (GS): 37

Wins: 19

Losses (L): 15

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 109

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.93

Shots Against (SA): 1185

Saves (SV): 1076

Save Percentage (SV%): .908

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 13 seconds