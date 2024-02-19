  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 19, 2024 15:52 GMT
St. Louis Blues v Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) head to the Enterprise Center to face the St. Louis Blues (29-23-2) today at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and SNO. Toronto comes off a dominant 9-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Meanwhile, St. Louis seeks a rebound after a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

St. Louis maintains a season average of 2.93 goals scored and 3.09 goals allowed per game, with a power play success rate of 17.5%. Robert Thomas leads the team with 19 goals and 42 assists, supported by Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou. In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 19-15-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a scoring differential of +11 (189 goals scored, 167 conceded). William Nylander leads Toronto with 28 goals and 43 assists, accompanied by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Ilya Samsonov tends the net with an 11-4-6 record, a 3.25 GAA and an .881 SV%. Toronto has a strong road record at 14-6-6.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann- Max Domi- Nicholas Robertson
  • Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Noah Gregor

Defensemen

  • T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
  • Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
  • Marshall Rifai- Maxime Lajoie

Goalies

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Maple Leafs. St Louis Blues
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Maple Leafs. St Louis Blues

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 23
  • Games Started (GS): 23
  • Wins: 11
  • Losses (L): 4
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 69
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.25
  • Shots Against (SA): 582
  • Saves (SV): 513
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .881
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 23 seconds

St. Louis Blues projected lineups

St Louis Blues v Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Forwards

  • Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Jordan Kyrou
  • Jake Neighbours- Brayden Schenn- Kasperi Kapanen
  • Brandon Saad- Kevin Hayes- Sammy Blais
  • Alexey Toropchenko- Oskar Sundqvist- Nathan Walker

Defensemen

  • Nick Leddy- Colton Parayko
  • Torey Krug- Matt Kessel
  • Marco Scandella- Calle Rosen

Goalies

  • Joel Hofer
  • Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues starting goalies

Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues.
Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues.

Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 39
  • Games Started (GS): 37
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses (L): 15
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 109
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.93
  • Shots Against (SA): 1185
  • Saves (SV): 1076
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .908
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 13 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...