Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 17th 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs, two of the NHL's offensive powerhouses, will clash on Wednesday, April 17th, at 7:00 p.m. ET. This game will take place at the Amalie Arena, with ESPN+ and BSSUN broadcasting the action live for viewers around the globe.

Game details:

Teams: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Date: April 17, 2024

April 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Information: ESPN+, BSSUN

ESPN+, BSSUN Live Streaming: Hulu and Fubo (free trial)

Hulu and Fubo (free trial) Location: Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs: Match overview

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-29-8) is led by the formidable Nikita Kucherov (43 goals and 99 assists). They will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-10) with the dynamic Auston Matthews (69 goals and 38 assists) leading the charge.

Team Stats and Current Form

Tampa Bay enters the game looking to snap a three-game losing streak, standing at 44-29-8 overall and holding an 11-9-5 record against the Atlantic Division. Known for their disciplined play, the Lightning rank fifth in the NHL in penalty minutes, averaging 11 per game.

On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs boast a solid 46-25-10 record, including an 11-11-3 performance against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have been a force to reckon with, averaging under 10 penalty minutes per game and sitting ninth in NHL standings.

Head-to-Head and Player Performances

This matchup marks the fourth meeting between these teams this season, with the Lightning claiming victory in their previous encounter with a 4-1 scoreline.

Aside from Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel has been a standout player with two goals and seven assists in the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has also contributed five goals and three assists in the last 10 games for the Maple Leafs.

Recent Performance and Injuries

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have maintained a record of 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have been slightly better with a 6-3-1 record, averaging 3.8 goals and 5.2 assists per game.

Both teams have key players dealing with injuries. Lightning players Haydn Fleury and Tyler Motte are listed as day-to-day, while Jonas Johansson and Mikhail Sergachev remain sidelined. The Maple Leafs are without Bobby McMann, John Klingberg for the season and several other players due to various injuries.

The Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning matchup will see star players showcasing their skills, and both teams vying for a crucial win.

