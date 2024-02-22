Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms like ESPN+ and SCRIPPS and can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 31-16-8 record after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their most recent game. They've won five straight games and are looking to make that six here.
The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-18-6 record after winning their last game 5-3 against the Nashville Predators. The Knights have won two games out of the last five.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander
- Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson
- Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Noah Gregor
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren
- Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
- Marshall Rifai - Maxime Lajoie
Goalies
- Martin Jones - Ilya Samsonov
Injuries
- William Lagesson (upper-body)
- Conor Timmins (illness)
- John Klingberg (hip)
- Matt Murray (hip)
- Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
- Jake Muzzin (back)
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Martin Jones is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 19
- Wins: 10
- Losses: 7
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 47
- Goals Per Game: 2.69
- Shots Against: 511
- Save Percentage: .908
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 11 seconds
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- van Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
- Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Paul Cotter
- Grigori Denisenko - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio
- Mason Morelli - Daniil Miromanov
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill - Logan Thompson
Injuries
- Jack Eichel (lower body)
- Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
- William Carrier (upper body)
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 22
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 5
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 45
- Goals Per Game: 2.15
- Shots Against: 634
- Save Percentage: .929
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 04 seconds