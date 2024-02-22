Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 22, 2024 15:07 GMT
The Toronto Maple Leafs will play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms like ESPN+ and SCRIPPS and can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 31-16-8 record after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their most recent game. They've won five straight games and are looking to make that six here.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-18-6 record after winning their last game 5-3 against the Nashville Predators. The Knights have won two games out of the last five.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson
  • Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Noah Gregor

Defensemen

  • T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren
  • Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
  • Marshall Rifai - Maxime Lajoie

Goalies

  • Martin Jones - Ilya Samsonov

Injuries

  • William Lagesson (upper-body)
  • Conor Timmins (illness)
  • John Klingberg (hip)
  • Matt Murray (hip)
  • Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
  • Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Martin Jones is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 19
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses: 7
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 47
  • Goals Per Game: 2.69
  • Shots Against: 511
  • Save Percentage: .908
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 11 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

  • van Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Paul Cotter
  • Grigori Denisenko - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio
  • Mason Morelli - Daniil Miromanov

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
  • Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

  • Jack Eichel (lower body)
  • Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
  • William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 22
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 5
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 45
  • Goals Per Game: 2.15
  • Shots Against: 634
  • Save Percentage: .929
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 04 seconds

