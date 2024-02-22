Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms like ESPN+ and SCRIPPS and can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 31-16-8 record after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their most recent game. They've won five straight games and are looking to make that six here.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-18-6 record after winning their last game 5-3 against the Nashville Predators. The Knights have won two games out of the last five.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Noah Gregor

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai - Maxime Lajoie

Goalies

Martin Jones - Ilya Samsonov

Injuries

William Lagesson (upper-body)

Conor Timmins (illness)

John Klingberg (hip)

Matt Murray (hip)

Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)

Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Martin Jones is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 19

Wins: 10

Losses: 7

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 47

Goals Per Game: 2.69

Shots Against: 511

Save Percentage: .908

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 11 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

van Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Paul Cotter

Grigori Denisenko - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio

Mason Morelli - Daniil Miromanov

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

Jack Eichel (lower body)

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)

William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 22

Wins: 14

Losses: 5

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 45

Goals Per Game: 2.15

Shots Against: 634

Save Percentage: .929

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 04 seconds