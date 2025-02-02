Toronto Sceptres’ Sarah Nurse drops one-word reaction to teammate Julia Gosling’s first goal of the season against Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres’ forward Sarah Nurse posted a reaction to her teammate Julia Gosling finding the back of the net for the first time this season. Nurse shared a photo of Gosling celebrating her goal with her Sceptres teammates and added a single-word caption.

“Jules!!!!” Nurse wrote.

(Credit: IG/nursey16)

This was Gosling’s 31st career shot on goal. She is in her rookie season with the Sceptres after being selected sixth in the first round of the 2024 PWHL draft. Gosling is now eighth in the rookie scoring chart, with four points (1G, 3A) in 15 games this season, the PWHL said.

“I think every game, I’ve been adjusting and learning from the coaches and the players around me.” Julia said via PWHL.com. “I think I’ve been getting comfortable every game, especially on that power play I had the confidence to go and shoot it, so I think it’s just been building.”

Toronto defeated the Ottawa Charge 4-2 in Saturday’s game to leapfrog them in the PWHL table. Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull had three points (two goals and one assist) on the night.

Ottawa's Emily Clark scored early in the second period, but Turnbull netted another goal to put the Sceptres in the lead. Renata Fast scored a power-play goal, and the Sceptres led 3-1 when the third period started.

Turnbull scored her second goal of the night three minutes after the third period began to make the score 4-1. Ottawa could only manage a consolation goal before the game ended.

Sarah Nurse gifts autographed hockey stick to Syrian-Canadian artist

Sarah Nurse presented Syrian-Canadian artist Abrar Al Mouktaran with an autographed hockey stick during this year’s edition of “Nursey Night.” Rogers and Nurse launched the program jointly to promote inclusivity in hockey and get more girls involved.

Nurse and Abrar posed for a photo with the signed stick on the night. Nurse later reposted the photo on Instagram with a caption.

“Abrar, Thank you for being you ♥ -Sarah,” the message read.

(Credit: IG/@nursey16, @abrar_mo_18)

"I am so proud to partner with Rogers and Black Girl Hockey Club to help grow women’s hockey across Canada by making the sport more inclusive for all fans,” Nurse said.

According to an official statement by Rogers, Nurse kicked off the initiative in February 2024 with a $50,000 donation to “Nursey Night” in support of Black Girl Hockey Club.

